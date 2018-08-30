On Saturday, Aug. 25 Arizona Senator John McCain died at the age 81, and the American people have been mourning ever since. On Thursday, Aug. 30, people gathered at the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, AZ for a memorial service in honor of the man himself. While most of the service revolved around the politician's legacy, this video of Joe Biden seemingly shading Donald Trump would definitely make McCain proud.

McCain was certainly a man who was loved by his fellow politicians, regardless of the political party. He and Vice President Joe Biden, who is a member of the Democratic party, shared a close friendship like no other. Before his death, McCain asked Biden to deliver a eulogy during his funeral service, and even though it was clearly an emotional moment for the vice president, Biden honored his fallen friend by delivering a beautiful and emotional eulogy. While it was a touching moment for everyone, it's pretty apparent Biden wanted to make another statement about today's political climate, and it may have been towards Donald Trump. At the 1:10 mark in the video, Biden discusses McCain's dedication to dignity, and how he would "part ways" with those who did not hold those similar standards.

He said,

It was the underlying values that animated everything John did. Everything he was. You could come to a different conclusion, but where he’d part company with you: if you lacked the basic values of decency, respect, knowing that this project is bigger than yourself.

Elite Daily reached out to Joe Biden's representation for a comment on who Vice President Biden was referring to in his speech but did not hear back at the time of publication.

It's no secret that President Trump didn't choose the most respectful words about McCain in July 2015 on the campaign trail in Iowa, per Business Insider. "He's not a war hero," Trump told the crowd at the time. "He is a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren't captured, OK?" Of course, Biden didn't call out President Trump by name in his speech, but it's not a far reach to believe that he included Trump, of whom McCain was a harsh critic, as one of those who at least at times seems to have "lacked the basic values of decency, respect." McCain also decided to "part company" with Trump during the vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act in After the senator's decision to vote against a repeal of Obamacare in the early morning hours of July 28, 2017 on the Senate floor, per USA Today.

McCain was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in July 2017. Since, the senator had been undergoing treatment for the disease until Aug. 24, when his family announced that he would be ceasing treatments. On Aug. 25, the senator's office released a statement revealing McCain had died that day around 4:30 p.m. ET.

Following news of his death, politicians ranging from Barack Obama to Lindsey Graham took to social media to honor the Arizona senator and war hero. However, it was Biden's statement about McCain that really tugged at everyone's heartstrings. He began,

John McCain’s life is proof that some truths are timeless. Character. Courage. Integrity. Honor. A life lived embodying those truths casts a long, long shadow. John McCain will cast a long shadow. His impact on America hasn’t ended. Not even close. It will go on for many years to come.

As opposed to Biden's heartfelt words, Trump didn't necessarily follow protocol when it came to honoring McCain's legacy. Following his death, Trump took to Twitter to give his "deepest sympathies' to McCain's family. However, according to The Washington Post, Trump decided to nix an official White House statement in response to the senator's death. The statement would have reportedly praised McCain for his dedicated military service and decades serving in the United States Congress, but Trump apparently decided a two-line tweet was enough.

Pushing possible shade aside, Biden's powerful eulogy is a reminder of McCain's unforgettable legacy as both a politician and American. Rest easy, Senator McCain.