It's Jan. 1, which means 2018 is officially over and the new year is finally here. Personally, last year was less than pleasant for me, so I'm pumped to start the new year. But of course, I still celebrated the close of 2018 by watching Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. If you watched last night, then you know there's nothing like getting ready for that ball to drop and watching some killer performances in the meantime. So many artists are crushing it, but our girl Halsey, in particular, stole the show. And honestly, this video of Halsey's NYE performance of "Without Me" was her most passionate yet, and it was purely unforgettable.

We were #blessed with some familiar faces for this year's New Year's Eve countdown, but also some new ones, too. Artists like Christina Aguilera, Post Malone, Camila Cabello, and Shawn Mendes took the stage during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in Times Square, but it was Halsey's performance that was exceptionally spectacular.

She sang her hit song "Without Me," and the audience was totally vibing off of her passionate performance. It was honestly the best performance of the night, IMO. She came through strong with her killer vocals and it's basically going to be my whole vibe for 2019. Not to mention, she looked absolutely gorgeous. Despite the fact that it was a challenging year in her personal life, her professional life has clearly soared, and her New Year's Eve performance proves it.

While there was no mention of G-Eazy at all during her NYE performance, "Without Me" is definitely tied to her rocky relationship with her rapper ex. The two had somewhat of a tumultuous year, and their on-again, off-again relationship had fans getting their hopes up for a final reconciliation. Back in July, we saw that the pair called it quits, and an insider reportedly told E! News that the former couple had "ups and downs" for a while, because of their demanding careers. Bummer, but completely understandable.

But fast-forward to October, and, in an interview with Apple Music's Beats 1 radio, Halsey revealed that her song "Without Me," was the first song she's ever written as Ashley Nicolette Frangipane (her real name) and not as Halsey, and opened up about her relationship with G-Eazy, telling radio DJ Zane Lowe that "we're just people."

She seemingly confirmed that they were back on again, telling Lowe that their relationship was "one of the most liberating things" that happened to her, saying that it "made me put my phone down and go, 'I don't care what you think because this makes me happy'."

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But just as quickly as things heated up, they seemingly came to an end yet again just two months after reconciling. According to People, an inside source said the pair split up once more, and that G-Eazy was totally fine with having women be all over him, saying, "He was partying over the weekend and girls were all over him. He didn’t care who saw." Elite Daily reached out to Halsey and G-Eazy's teams for comment about the reported breakup, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Her relationship aside, Halsey has managed to have an incredible year of music, and I hope that 2019 brings even more from the talented singer. Keep at it, Halsey, you're crushing it!