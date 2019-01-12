It might not feel like it, but spring is right around the corner, and the best way to deal with the January lull has to be getting a makeover that puts a whole spin on the whole "new year, new you" thing. Case in point: This video of Hailey Baldwin's pink hair shows off her newest look, and the millennial-approved hue is guaranteed to give you all the spring vibes. TBH, I don't think the new Mrs. Bieber could have picked a prettier shade to brighten things up during the gloomiest time of the year.

As if Kylie Jenner rocking sky blue locks on New Year's Eve wasn't enough of an indication that pastel hair will be on trend in 2019, Hailey Baldwin debuted a stunning rose pink version just over a week later on Jan. 11. On Friday, the model took her makeover out for a spin in Los Angeles, per Cosmopolitan, much to the joy of Beliebers who happened to be in the area.

In a video shared by X17onlineVideo on Friday, someone can be heard saying "I love the pink hair" in the background before a group of excited fans decide to serenade Baldwin — who recently made things official with Justin Bieber this past year — with a rendition of one of his OG breakout tracks, "Baby."

X17onlineVideo on YouTube

Baldwin paired her freshly-dyed locks with an athleisure-inspired look consisting of sweatpants, a tank top, an oversized checkered duster jacket, and lime green Adidas Yeezy sneakers and socks. According to the DailyMail, she was later joined by the "Love Yourself" hitmaker for an afternoon in the city.

This isn't the first time that the 22-year-old has shown off her love of the rose pink shade. Most recently, she memorably debuted the head-turning look while hitting up the 2018 Met Gala red carpet with Shawn Mendes.

John Lamparski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Back in 2016, however, she was experimenting with the color with a more ombre version of the cotton candy pink look.

Then, last January, Baldwin brightened things up with a slightly more hot pink version of the same shade.

Considering that the 22-year-old had a pretty amazing 2018, what with wedding Bieber and all, I'm not surprised that she'd choose to ring in 2019 in the same fashion.

There's no word yet on what the Biebs thinks of his wife's new 'do, but I'm guessing he's a fan. The "What Do You Mean?" chart-topper is known for being a bit of a beauty and style chameleon in his own right, plus they don't have to worry about toning things down for their official wedding photos anytime soon.

While the couple legally wed this year in a New York City courthouse, they're reportedly planning to postpone their religious ceremony with friends and family, according to People.

"They’re working with the schedules of all their friends and family to make sure they can be surrounded by the people they love," a source reportedly told the publication. "There's no real rush. They’re already legally married, but they’re very excited about throwing a celebration with their loved ones." Elite Daily previously reached out to both Baldwin and Bieber's teams for comment on the reports, but did not hear back.

Planning a wedding ceremony is a lot of work, and while they both reportedly want the celebration to happen the "sooner, the better," Baldwin's fun hair change seems to hint that they're in no rush and are just enjoying being young and in love.