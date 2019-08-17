It's been less than a week since BTS announced their plans to go on a temporary hiatus, and ARMYs are still struggling to deal with the thought of having a little less J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V in their lives. It's a tough idea to grasp, but the Korean superstars are helping to make the transition a little easier with more behind-the-scenes glimpses, such as the latest clip posted to the group's BANGTANTV YouTube channel. You won't be able to stop re-watching this video of BTS’ Jungkook taking photos of V and RM while they're sleeping, because it'll make you love the group even more.

On Friday, Aug. 16, the K-Pop act took to YouTube to gift ARMYs with a video giving viewers yet another glimpse at their day-to-day life. If you're a regular on the BANGTANTV YouTube channel, you've probably seen footage of the group clowning around, aka Bangtan Bombs, which are a great way to keep up with the group on the road and show a little bit of their personality. The results include heart-tugging moments and plenty of comedic gold, such as the time when Jungkook convinced the rest of the group to dig into hot dogs while waiting in the dressing room of America's Got Talent. So it's no surprise that the latest Bangtan Bomb to join the lineup will have you giggling.

In the clip, Jungkook can be seen showing several members photos that he'd snapped when they were sleeping. Namjoon, who's napping during the video, becomes the latest victim. As one YouTube commenter summed it up in the comments section, "In conclusion...Don't fall asleep while Jungkook is around playing with his phone."

BANGTANTV on YouTube

The clip is one of the first Bangtan Bombs released since Big Hit Entertainment announced that the group would be going on break for an unspecified amount of time in a tweet on Aug. 11. At the time, the group's management company revealed that the boy band would be taking a much-deserved period of "rest and relaxation," which would be the first since they made their debut as a group.

The tweet said:

This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentless (sic) driven themselves toward their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators. This will also provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly. During this time, the members will rest and recharge in their own personal ways. Should you have a chance encounter with a member of BTS while they are on vacation, we ask that you show them consideration for their need to rest and enjoy their private time off. BTS will return refreshed and recharged to return all the love you have and continue to show them.

It's hard to believe that it might be a while before ARMYs can look forward to new BTS chart-toppers to add to their playlists, but at least we can still keep up with the group and their daily happenings on YouTube.