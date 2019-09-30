Wait, what year is it again? I swear it's 2006 all over again because everybody is obsessed with the "Chicken Noodle Soup" song right now. Over a decade since its original release, the song and dance craze that made it go viral is back. Who brought it back? BTS' J-Hope, aka, BTS' dance king! On Friday, Sept. 27, he released his music video for "Chicken Noodle Soup" featuring Becky G and, ever since, everyone has been jumping on the #CNSChallenge, including J-Hope's fellow BTS members. Jungkook and V were the first to give the challenge a go, and now Jimin's joined in. The video of BTS' Jimin dancing the "Chicken Noodle Soup" is so funny and you have to watch it.

You won't find these hilarious videos on BTS' Twitter account because the guys have joined TikTok and they've been sharing some videos exclusively on there. I admit, I didn't see the hype with TikTok when it first came out, but because BTS joined the app, I just had to download it, too. I'm not ashamed to admit I joined TikTok because of BTS and now that I've been on it for a few days, I can totally see why everyone talks about it so much.

There are so many funny videos on TikTok and the videos of BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, V, and J-Hope dancing the "Chicken Noodle Soup" are just some of them.

J-Hope was obviously the first to launch the challenge on TikTok. He dubbed the challenge the "#CNSChallenge" and challenged fans to show off their own moves.

Before doing the challenge on TikTok, Jungkook and V gave fans a taste of their #CNSChallenge on VLive.

Now BTS' whole maknae line took on the challenge together. Fans were so happy to see the trio dancing together, and they were especially surprised to see Jimin doing it, since up until now, he hasn't shared a video of himself doing the "Chicken Noodle Soup" dance.

Jimin really got into it, didn't he? And all buttoned up in his winter jacket?! I swear, this guy can't get any cuter.

I'm loving all this content and the good news is that BTS isn't done with the "Chicken Noodle Soup" dance just yet. On Monday, Sept. 30, the guys shared another video of themselves dancing to the song. This time, the video featured J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Fans have already seen some clips in the video, but some clips were totally new, like the clip of the guys doing the dance on a mountain and in a Jacuzzi.

Fans think these clips were taken during BTS' recent trip abroad. According to Soompi, after announcing that BTS' extended hiatus was over, Big Hit Entertainment revealed that BTS was flying out "for a scheduled activity.” Fans guessed BTS went to New Zealand to film the fourth season of Bon Voyage, but neither Big Hit nor BTS has confirmed the location of their trip or the reason behind it just yet.

Oh, well! I'm sure they'll announce it soon. Until then, I know the BTS ARMY will be waiting for BTS' hyung line to take on the #CNSChallenge next.

J-Hope, get RM, Suga, and Jin and to do the "Chicken Noodle Soup" with you, pretty please?!