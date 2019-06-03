BTS hit up Wembley Stadium in London on June 2 as part of their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour, and their performance was legit magical in more ways than one. For one thing, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were the first-ever Korean group to headline Wembley, so yeah, you could say that was kind of a big deal. And get this: The stadium holds 90,000 people, and the show was sold out on both nights (they played on June 1, too). Pretty major, dontcha think? There were also a bunch of really cool moments that went down during both concerts, so if you weren't lucky enough to score a ticket, then you are definitely gonna wanna watch this video of BTS doing Harry Potter spells at Wembley because it's all kinds of hilarious.

According to CNN, the seven-member boy band played a set of 24 songs (!) during the concert, and their performance lasted close to three hours. The June 1 show was also broadcast live on VLIVE, so fans around the world who weren't lucky enough to score a ticket could still catch all the amazing action. Those who did got to see Jin rocking new purple hair as he paid tribute to Freddie Mercury during the encore, leading the crowd in the Queen singer's infamous "ay-oh" chant. But the best part of the June 2 show was BTS pretending they were Hogwarts wizards. I mean, c'mon, this pairing is perfection!

Here's how it all went down:

"You know what? Some BTS members came from Hogwarts," Jungkook told the crowd.

Jin then put a "stupify" spell on Jungkook using an ARMY bomb, and JK played along and immediately fell to the ground. Afterward, Jimin screamed out "lumos solem" to both sides of the stadium (It's not visible in the video, but I'm pretty sure ARMYs played along and lifted their ARMY bombs to produce a "blinding flash of light" like Hermione Granger used on the Devil's Snare). J-Hope’s spell was "fire storm," and after yelling it out, he magically conjured up a lasso of flames. V’s was "purple love," and RM's was "shut up, Malfoy, because of course it was.

Check it out:

Gummy Goomey on YouTube

So, so good, right?

The Twitterverse, of course, had so much to say about the amazing world of BTS and Harry Potter colliding on stage.

"We had no idea @BTS_twt attended Hogwarts!" tweeted one ARMY. "No wonder their power and magic over ARMY is so strong!"

"#BTSatWembley_D2 seems like a magical place, made more so by the wizarding duel between Hufflepuff prefect Jin and Gryffindor quidditch captain Jungkook," wrote another fan. "We may have gotten a JK touchdown, but London will always have @BTS_twt Hogwarts."

And from a third: "BTS pretending to be from Hogwarts and casting spells is making me so emo right now. Jin' 'Stupefy!!' I always knew you boys were magical!"

SAME.

Let's take a look at a few more tweets:

If you missed out on all the magic, be sure to try and catch the boys on one of their remaining stops if you can snag a ticket (I heard they're in pretty high demand).

Here they are:

June 7, 2019 - Paris (Stade De France)

July 6, 2019 - Osaka, Japan (Yanmar Stadium Nagai)

July 7, 2019 - Osaka, Japan (Yanmar Stadium Nagai)

July 13, 2019 - Shizuoka, Japan (Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa)

July 14, 2019 - Shizuoka, Japan (Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa)