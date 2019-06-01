Everyone knows BTS can sing, dance, and deliver stellar performances on any stage, but did you know one of their talents is also the ability to look incredibly hot with any hair color? Unless you live under a rock, you're probably well aware that the boys in the world-famous K-Pop group change their hair colors frequently, and it seems like each color is even better than the last. Ahead of BTS' sold-out June 1 concert at London’s Wembley Stadium, BTS' Jin's new purple hair at at Wembley has ARMYs screaming, "I purple you!"

During the soundcheck for BTS' Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour at Wembley Stadium in London, Jin was spotted with bright purple hair that has fans seriously freaking out, and it's giving ARMYs a good opportunity to exclaim, "I purple you!" which means "I love you" from ARMYs. Twitter user @seokjinfile shared a picture of Jin's hair and wrote, "WHAT A GOOD DAY TO BE ALIVE AND STANNING PURPLE HAIRED SEOKJIN." Another Twitter user, @jinkookisses, wrote, "HOLY HOT!!!!!! JIN has purple hair my god! this is heaven," and TBH, he looks so good that it might actually be heaven.

But don't take my word for it. Take a peek at Jin's gorgeous new 'do for yourself.

Twitter user @lvesjm noted that it looks like Jin may even have some pink streaks in the purple, which honestly makes the whole thing even cuter.

And of course, the Twitterverse instantly generated some solid memes about Jin and his purple hair because it's 2019, and can something really be big news if there wasn't a meme made about it?

Other Twitter users like @taejintrashhh noted that Jin's purple hair was so powerful, it was actually trending at number 13 worldwide on Twitter. TBH, if anyone can make a hair color trend, it's BTS and ARMY.

If you're a super BTS stan who follows the K-Pop group's every move, you're probably also well aware that this isn't the only hair color change Jin has sported within recent days. At BTS' recent concert in Brazil, Jin blessed ARMYs with a blonde hairdo that was seriously so cute and a big change from the light brown hair he'd had just a week before that. According to Channel Korea, Jin had also rocked blonde hair back in February, meaning this wasn't the first (and probably won't be the last) time the K-Pop star sports bright locks, and I'm in full support.

If you're not lucky enough to be in London for the concert, you can always check out Jin's purple hair over livestream. If you want to stream BTS' concert live at Wembley Stadium, use Naver's premium streaming service, VLIVE+. If you're in the U.S., you can tune in at 2:30 p.m. EST (that's 5:30 p.m. PST). For a fee of about $28 — which is significantly cheaper than actual BTS tickets — fans can access the VLIVE+ stream of BTS' London concert to watch the whole thing from the comfort of home. What's not to love about that?

I, for one, can't wait to get several glimpses of Jin's new purple hair.