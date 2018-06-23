Ah, Pariana Grandidson. How can you not adore these two? When they're not dedicating saccharine posts to each other on social media, they're busy shopping for the lavish new place they recently got together, stealing more pieces of our hearts with every report. But this video of Ariana Grande singing a Lion King song to Pete Davidson really might be the cutest, sappiest thing you've ever laid eyes on when it comes to the couple. Check it out below.

The "No Tears Left To Cry" singer shared a video to Instagram on June 22, which first shows her straddling her beau in bed. (This is PG-rated, I promise.) She begins singing Elton John's Academy Award-winning hit, "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" from 1994's The Lion King, while Davidson admirably gazes up at her and smiles (*swoons*). He was clearly really feeling the vibe, because he even attempted to chime in on the ballad with some must-see singing. Although the video cuts just when Grande begins to react to his pipes, let's just keep the mood going by guessing she was gonna plant a big romantic kiss on him.

Here, take a peek at this overload of cuteness for yourself.

IKR. Awe!

Grande and Davidson have had quite the whirlwind romance (not that I'm complaining or anything). They first started dating in May 2018, however, a source told E! News it was only a casual fling. Just weeks later, rumors started to swirl claiming that the two were already engaged to each other, with speculation swarming even more feverishly after Davidson took to Instagram on June 15 to post a pic of what seems to be Grande's hands with a huge pear-shaped diamond ring dazzling on her left ring finger.

Davidson finally commented on the engagement during a June 20 appearance on The Tonight Show, and his excitement while talking about his gal was the sweetest thing I'd personally ever seen (until this Lion King thing, of course).

In the interview with Jimmy Fallon, the host said, "You know, you didn't have to get engaged to Ariana Grande to come on our show." Davidson smiled and gushed, "But I did, though," giving fans the engagement confirmation they'd been seeking for weeks.

Fallon then said, "You know we love her so much and we love you, too," and Davidson replied, "Yeah, I feel like I won a contest." TBH, his smile never left his face throughout the entire interview.

It's not the first time Davidson has flaunted off his newfound love, though. When asked about Grande during a performance at Los Angeles comedy club, Hollywood Improv, on June 9, Davidson gave a response that honestly anyone would want to hear from their partner.

An audience member from the crowd reportedly told E! News,

The first thing he responded with when they asked about Ariana was, 'It's pretty dope huh?' And that's when he started saying how he felt so lucky like he won the lottery and couldn't believe he was so lucky. He said he's gonna 'ride this one out!' After that, he kind of got into more of a comedy act, but it was pretty sweet because that was the most genuine and happy he seemed during the whole thing.

If that doesn't immediately make you guys wanna click off of here to go message all your matches on Tinder back in search of love, then IDK what's wrong with you.

In all seriousness, though, now Davidson can brag that his girl serenaded him with a classic, uber-romantic song from a classic childhood film. It really doesn't get much better (or fairytale-like) than this, guys.