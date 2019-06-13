Oh no. I hate seeing anyone cry, let alone Ariana Grande. Arianators were sending their queen so much love as she broke down during a performance in her late ex-boyfriend's hometown and the footage is a lot. The video of Ariana Grande crying over Mac Miller in Pittsburgh has fans sending so many heart and sobbing emojis on Twitter and it's clear to see why. The emotional toll it must have taken for Grande to perform songs written about and inspired by her relationship with Miller, aka, Malcolm McCormick, in the place where he grew up must have been challenging.

As any true Grande fan knows, songs from her Sweetener and Thank U Next albums regularly reference her past relationships and romances including her longterm relationship with Miller. Most notably, she directly calls out a bunch of her exes, including the late rapper in the opening lyrics to the "Thank U Next" track. She sings:

Thought I'd end up with Sean / But he wasn't a match / Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh / Even almost got married / And for Pete, I'm so thankful / Wish I could say, "Thank you" to Malcolm / 'Cause he was an angel.

It was the last of these opening lines that gave her trouble on stage. Fans caught footage of Grande choking up early in the tune and struggling to get through it. One person wrote, "Pittsburgh loves you so so much. super grateful I was able to be here for this moment. Mac is always with us and shining over you every night We love you so so much @ ArianaGrande xx # swtpittsburgh."

Later in the show, Grande attempted to sing the song "Raindrops," though again, she struggled to make it through. In the videos caught by fans, you can hear large pauses while she inhales the tell-tale inhale of someone holding back tears. It's been theorized the short but sweet tune is an ode to Miller and his own affinity for adding raindrops to his lyrics.

The fan who shared this video captioned it: "if @ arianagrande crying during & not being able to finish raindrops at her # SWTPittsburgh show doesn’t break your heart i don’t know what will. we all miss you @ macmiller."

Fans poured their love and support out to Grande on Twitter, writing other messages of encouragement and adoration like, "i just wished i could’ve hugged her right then and there i love u so much my strong angel @ArianaGrande," and "Seeing all the videos of Ariana Grande crying and choking up during her show in Pittsburgh last night is breaking my heart."

The overwhelming consensus is when Ariana Grande cries, her fans cry, too.

While Pittsburgh was undeniably a tricky stop for the pop-star, Grande's tour is still going strong. She wraps up her concerts in the United States in Chicago on August 4 before taking off for the U.K. Get your tickets now (if they're still available!) before you miss your chance.

The people love you, Ari!