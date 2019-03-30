On March 29, a heckler learned a valuable thing: If you're going to yell mean things in front of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York), you should be prepared for a heated response. I mean, she really didn't hold back, raising her voice and even bringing President Donald Trump into the situation. This video of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shutting down a heckler shows how tense things got.

The moment went down on Friday evening at MSNBC’s town hall on her signature Green New Deal initiative, a bill that aims to reduce carbon emissions, but was rejected by the Senate on March 26. The freshman congresswoman was also joined by a Republican rival, former Rep. Bob Inglis of South Carolina, who made some comments that weren't well-received.

According to USA Today, Inglis reportedly said he didn't believe that the Green New Deal could be passed and that the focus should be on climate change now and other things like health care and universal basic income later. The comments resulted in loud groans from the audience, with some people, who appeared to be fans of Ocasio-Cortez shouting, "No!" Another person yelled "You moron!" at which point Ocasio-Cortez stepped in.

"Hey! Hey! Hey! That's unacceptable," she shouted back to the audience member with a pointed finger. "And that's the difference between me and Trump," she continued.

Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Ocasio-Cortez later tweeted about the incident, writing, "Let’s debate, not debase."

And Inglis also shared some words, tweeting that "it was a meaningful moment and good of [Ocasio-Cortez]" to step in and defend him.

It seems like Ocasio-Cortez was pointing out the difference in how she and Trump handle their political rivals. While she tends to keep things respectful, the president can be more, um, fiery. For example, he reportedly once told a crowd to "knock the crap" out of hecklers. The White House did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on this. He's also known for blasting Democrats, from Hillary Clinton and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-California) to President Barack Obama. Some have even said that his rhetoric has led to attempted attacks on Democrats. Elite Daily previously reached out to the White House for comment on those claims, but did not hear back.

One thing they probably do have in common is the tendency to respond to criticisms, although — again — Ocasio-Cortez generally strays away from name-calling, while President Trump seems to have an unsavory moniker for many of his political rivals. If you didn't catch on from the clip above, Ocasio-Cortez is a master at shutting people down. The most notable occasion of this happening probably was in January when someone floated this video of AOC dancing during her Boston University days in an apparent attempt to humiliate her:

The New York representative followed up with another video of herself dancing — this time outside of her congressional office. "I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous. Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too!" she wrote on Twitter.

Say whatever you want, but just know that if you say something mean around her, you'll likely be hearing about it.