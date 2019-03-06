Mean Girls premiered over a decade ago and yet it's still a goldmine for perfect GIF reactions. If you needed proof that the 2004 smash hit is still super fresh, look no further than our former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton who relied on an old favorite for an epic clapback. Hillary Clinton's Mean Girls tweet to Trump is so fetch, duh.

Despite losing to Trump in 2016, there was room for Clinton to make the ultimate comeback and try her hand at the 2020 election. But on Monday, March 4, Clinton confirmed during an interview on News 12 Westchester that she won't be entering the 2020 race, according to The Guardian. Following her announcement, Trump mocked Clinton on Twitter Tuesday calling her "Crooked Hillary." However, Clinton didn't waste any time in responding. She dove into that never-ending well of Mean Girls content and pulled out the perfect GIF. The former presidential candidate tweeted out that moment when Rachel McAdams' Regina George asks Cady Heron, played by Lindsay Lohan, "Why are you so obsessed with me?" Mic drop.

It's a pretty solid burn, considering Trump still frequently takes digs against Clinton, despite the fact she is no longer his opponent and technically has no official role in American politics. According to the Trump Twitter Archive, the president has tweeted about Clinton — often using his derogatory nickname "Crooked Hillary" — more than 150 times since his inauguration in January 2017.

Clinton tried to clinch the presidential win both in 2008, when she lost to Barack Obama in the primaries, and then again in 2016 when she lost the general election to Trump. But even though she doesn't have her eyes set on a third run, she's "not going anywhere." During Monday's interview, Clinton said that while she's made the choice not to run in 2020, she still plans to be very present, and will "keep speaking out." She said,

I’m not running. I'm going to keep working and speaking and standing up for what I believe. I want to be sure that people understand I’m going to keep speaking out. I’m not going anywhere. What’s at stake in our country, the kinds of things that are happening right now, are deeply troubling to me.

Sources close to Clinton reportedly told The Hill that the former presidential candidate will also be present in the race, even if it's not her name on the ballot. Clinton apparently plans to help fundraise and even endorse a candidate when the time's right. Well, she'll have a smorgasbord of Democratic candidates to choose from.

Among them are a few well-known frontrunners like California Sen. Kamala Harris, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and New York Sen. Kristen Gillibrand, to name a few. While Clinton was at the top of the "maybe" list of potential candidates, she's not the only one who the public is still waiting on a decision from. At the top of the list is probably former Vice President Joe Biden, who has yet to make an announcement either way.

However, the former vice president told reporters at the annual Munich Security Conference in February, that he's mulling it over and will let everyone know "in the near term," according to Reuters. Biden added that there's no rush just yet, because he thinks that the country starts "the whole election process much too early."

Now that Clinton is out, our focus can shift completely to keeping eyes on the Biden "will he/ won't he" situation. So, look out for the memes.