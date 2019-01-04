Here we go again. By now, you probably know how trolls have long been digging into Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's past, searching for any and everything they can find to shame, discredit, or embarrass or the Democratic congresswoman. And they're showing no signs of slowing down. The latest effort came on Jan. 3, when a video of Ocasio-Cortez dancing was circulated on Twitter. But, surprise! This dance meme featuring Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is actually fun AF. Take that, trolls.

The video appears to show the now-congresswoman dancing on a rooftop while she was an undergraduate at Boston University. In it, she struts her stuff to Phoenix's 2009 hit "Lisztomania." Apparently, the video was inspired by someone who created a mash-up of the song and clips from the iconic dance scene in the '80s cult classic The Breakfast Club that went viral the same year, setting off a chain of remakes around the world. (Think the "In My Feelings" challenge.) According to a tweet from Parker Higgins, who works for the non-profit Freedom of the Press Foundation and remembers the dance craze, many of the videos were taken down through copyright enforcement. But now Ocasio-Cortez's is back, and it shows her doing the same choreography from The Breakfast Club perfectly, twirling, shimmying, swinging her hair and all.

While the post appeared to be an attempt to humiliate the 29-year-old congresswoman, many people replied to it praising her spirit, joy, and — of course — those dance moves. Stars like Russell Crowe and even some Breakfast Club actors came out in support of the video, because it really is that great. Have a look:

It's worth noting that's not the right music for the meme, by the way — the original video is available on YouTube, if you want to see the whole thing.

Here's a mash-up for comparison:

Are you impressed? Because I'm impressed. I mean, she was so spot-on that Breakfast Club actress Molly Ringwald even extended her a personal invitation into the group.

And other Twitter users are just as stunned.

It's quite a refreshing moment to see, given that Ocasio-Cortez has come under constant criticism since defeating New York Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley in the primary election back in June 2018. One of her more recent rifts involved Donald Trump Jr., who tweeted a meme on Dec. 6, 2018 saying that her Democratic socialist views would lead to Americans eating dogs. (Yes, he really did. No, that's not really going to happen.) But the congresswoman knows how to clap back, as evidenced in her response to Trump Jr. In a tweet, Ocasio-Cortez called him out for posting "nonsense" about her to distract attention from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into potential collusion between Russia and members of the 2016 Trump campaign. (There are talks that Trump Jr. may be indicted in the probe, but as of Jan. 4 there have been no charges or formal accusations against him. Elite Daily reached out to the Trump Organization for further comment on the talks that he might be indicted, but did not hear back.) Ocasio-Cortez wrote:

I have noticed that Junior here has a habit of posting nonsense about me whenever the Mueller investigation heats up. Please, keep it coming Jr - it’s definitely a ‘very, very large brain’ idea to troll a member of a body that will have subpoena power in a month.

“Have fun!” she added. Elite Daily reached out to representatives of Trump Jr. regarding his post and Ocasio-Cortez's response at the time, but did not hear back.

She has also been called out for her upbringing and even on more, um, bizarre topics like her fashion choices, but for the most part, she has kept her head up and taken the comments in stride.

And as for this new video? Well, what more can you say other than that it's an absolute joy?

Didn't think so.