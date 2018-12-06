It might be the holiday season for most folks, but in the White House, indictment season is brewing. As Special Counsel Robert Mueller continues his investigation into possible collusion with Russia during the 2016 presidential election, those close to President Donald Trump have been caught up in the legal mess. But who's next? Will Donald Trump Jr. be indicted? He's supposedly worried about it, reports say.

UPDATE: On Dec. 6, Andrew Napolitano walked back his claim made on Dec. 5 that he knew Trump Jr. had spoken to friends regarding indictment worries. He told Fox & Friends that he had been "repeating what had already been out there," and added that Trump Jr. had since told him that reports were inaccurate. Representatives of Trump Jr. did not reply to Elite Daily's request for comment on the subject.

EARLIER: During an interview with Live PD's Dan Abrams on Wednesday, Dec. 5, Fox News legal analyst and former judge Andrew Napolitano said that Trump Jr. reportedly expects to be indicted. "I don’t know who, but I do know that Donald Jr. has told friends he expects to be indicted," said Napolitano, who said that he too expected the president's son to see some legal trouble. Elite Daily reached out to representatives of Trump Jr. for comment, but did not immediately hear back. Napolitano isn't the first to bring up Trump Jr.'s reported worries — back in November, Politico also reported that the eldest Trump son had been sharing with his friends that he believed he could be indicted by the Mueller probe.

While Trump Jr. is not on staff in the White House and is instead running his father's company, the Trump Organization, he's been caught up in the Russia mess since news broke that the eldest Trump son had a meeting with Russians in June 2016 at Trump Tower. Initially, Trump Jr. put out a statement saying that the meeting with a Kremlin-associated Russian lawyer “primarily discussed a program about the adoption of Russian children," according to The Washington Post. However, that was a misleading statement which was dictated by the president himself, as confirmed by his lawyers in 2018. The real reason, according to a New York Times report, was to scrounge up dirt on Hillary Clinton, his father's opponent in the 2016 run for president. In July 2017, Trump Jr. himself tweeted out the email chain arranging the meeting, which included the promise of information on Clinton. "If it’s what you say I love it," Trump Jr. responded.

President Trump also confirmed this to be the nature of the meeting in a 2018 tweet in which he wrote that the purpose of the Trump Tower meeting was "to get information on an opponent," adding that it's "totally legal and done all the time." The president wrote,

Fake News reporting, a complete fabrication, that I am concerned about the meeting my wonderful son, Donald, had in Trump Tower. This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics - and it went nowhere. I did not know about it!

However, President Trump seemed to overlook the fact that it's illegal for any campaign to get help from foreign governments, according to the Federal Elections Commission (FED). The prohibition bars foreign nationals from making any "contribution or donation of money or other thing of value." Other thing of value includes things like dirt on an opponent. The FED states that people "who knowingly and willfully engage in these activities may be subject to an FEC enforcement action, criminal prosecution, or both."

Between Trump's email and President Trump's Twitter-based confirmation, it's no wonder that the eldest Trump kid might expect Mueller to come knocking in the future. Nothing lasts forever, after all.