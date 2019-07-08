Hollywood power couple Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are constantly being adorably romantic together. The two seem completely head-over-heels in love, always bragging about each other and supporting their successes. They work and play hard, and really seem to be there for each other in both good times, and bad. In a recent Youtube video of Alex Rodriguez comforting Jennifer Lopez, their mutual support and respect takes center stage (literally), and it's more proof that these two are built to last.

The video, called "It’s My Party Tour Diary: Volume One," was posted to Lopez's YouTube page on July 6, and shows some of the inner workings of Lopez's tour. At one point in the video, around the six-minute mark, Lopez is backstage with her backup dancers and Rodriguez. The 49-year-old can be seen getting down on herself because she didn't feel like she performed her best. In fact, she tells Rodriguez she hit her face with her microphone and started bleeding right on stage. But while Lopez fears she didn't do well, Rodriguez immediately comforts her, and tells her totally crushed her performance.

"It was a tough show for me," she said, but he didn't let her dwell on it too much. He put his arm around her and said, "It was the best show I’ve seen so far. It was Saturday night in Vegas and you guys killed it! And you showed why you’re a champion, baby. You were down and you still came back up and had the best show."

It's such a sweet moment that Lopez's dancers can literally be heard saying "Aww" as Rodriguez supports his fiancée. Honestly, what did we do to deserve this pair of sweethearts?

Jennifer Lopez on YouTube

As Rodriguez addressed the dancers with his arm around Lopez, viewers can tell those words of encouragement meant a lot to her. It almost looked like she was tearing up. Later, when Lopez and Rodriguez were alone, she confided in her man that she still felt her performance was off, and was afraid people noticed. "I'm not happy with myself," she said. But A-Rod was ready to console her once more, saying, "I don't know what you're talking about. Your voice was the best I've ever heard it. Babe, when you held that note, are you kidding me? And your voice? By the way, you've never sounded better. The way you were playing with the crowd, it was insane."

He continued to shower his lady with compliments as she wiped away tears. "You're the best, Papi," she said. "Nobody's looking at steps," he reassured her. "People are looking at how beautiful you are, and how great you sound!" Honestly, can I get Rodriguez to be my personal hype-man? He's a pro!

Later, in her dressing room, Lopez is seen telling her manager, Benny Medina, what Rodriguez told her about the show. "Alex said it was the best show he's ever seen," she said. "That’s why I love him and I’m going to marry him. Whether he wants to or not, we’re getting married. We’re getting married forever and ever."

I'm crying. Goodbye.