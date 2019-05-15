Okay people, summer is almost upon us, and with that comes the hair-hating humidity that almost always ruins my well-coiffed curls and makes me defer to a messy bun. Meh. Fortunately, there are a few products on the market that make handling humid weather a little more bearable, and this R+Co Moon Landing Anti-Humidity Spray review takes a look at one of the newest, courtesy of hair's coolest brand, IMHO. Long before I knew what a truly good hair product could do, I was already infatuated with R+Co because of their super chic, creative packaging — and once I started playing with the formulas themselves, I decided to stan forever. With that in mind, you can understand why I'm so excited each time they add a new product to their already-impressive lineup.

Like I said, I'm a major R+Co lover, so when I first heard something new was about to drop, my expectations were high. Would it be as addictive as their Death Valley Dry Shampoo ($32, randco.com)? As nourishing as their High Dive Moisture + Shine Cream ($29, randco.com)? As effective as their Acid Wash ACV Cleansing Rinse ($32, randco.com)? I could go on, believe me, but regardless of what the product might or might not be, I knew one thing for sure: The packaging would be cool.

Unsurprisingly, I'm happy to report that the Moon Landing Anti-Humidity Spray ($32, randco.com) does in fact have some very cool packaging:

And as usual, the formula is pretty damn good, too. But before I delve into ingredient details, can we talk about the scent? The fragrance is called "Rosy Eyed," and described by the brand as "a spirited, unpredictable scent" consisting of nots of bergamot, wild fig, cyclamen, lotus flower, cedarwood, and tonka beans. It was love at first sniff, this I can confirm.

But TBH, there's a lot to love about this product in addition to the scent:

First off, the formula includes both a polymer blend and buriti oil to tame frizz, as the name implies. These ingedients get the job done by sealing moisture within the hair shafts and helping maintain hair elasticity. For even more hydration, skincare hero sea buckthorn oil is included to really help lock in moisture, as well as aid scalp health overall. Bonus points awarded. There's also Panthenol and Tocopherol, the former a B5 provitamin, the latter an antioxidant, which both aid in enhancing hair's shine, because if you're already cancelling out frizz, why not add a glossy sheen while you're at it? Can't argue with that.

I was really feeling myself at the end of the day after trying out this product. My hair looked bomb and frizz-free, even after a gym sesh and a million-degree packed subway ride:

Courtesy of Bella Gerard

Like, dare I say I was feeling my look? The selfies don't lie:

Courtesy of Bella Gerard

Here's one more of me trying to convey that it smelled good, even though the lid was still on it:

Courtesy of Bella Gerard

The proof is in the pics, people: If you know you get serious frizz come summertime, this product is worth investing in for a good hair day that lasts. Personally, I can't wait to reach for this baby on those super-hot NYC days when I'm begging my friends to book a one-way ticket out of the city to the beach. When no one's down to escape the heat, this humidity spray will be my only saving grace. You can snag R+Co's Moon Landing Anti-Humidity Spray now live on the R+Co site.