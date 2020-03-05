On March 5, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first joint appearance in Britain since stepping down as senior working royals and, wow, they did not disappoint. Though Harry was already in the UK for other engagements, Meghan flew in from Canada to meet him, and together they attended the Endeavour Fund Awards in London. They unfortunately got caught in the rain while making their way into the event, but rather than put a damper on the evening, the downpour resulted in the most magical photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first public appearance imaginable.

While entering London's Mansion House, where the awards ceremony was held, Harry and Meghan were photographed walking arm-in-arm under a shared umbrella and exchanging a look of total love. The picture is definitely a little bittersweet, as the Endeavour Fund Awards ceremony was likely one of the last events the couple will attend before they officially step back from their royal duties. But as sad as their imminent departure is, it at least resulted in a photo that deserves to be hung in a museum (and probably also above my bed). Duke and Duchess of Sussex stans took to Twitter to applaud the utter perfection of the pic.

This Cinematic Statement Now that's a movie I'd pay to see in theaters.

This Important Fashion Factoid "It's not just blue, it's not turquoise, it's not lapis. It's actually cerulean." — Miranda Priestly while showing people this photo, probably

This Heartfelt Shoutout Hard same.

These True Words Meghan Markle? More like ✨Meghan Sparkle✨

This Loving Assertion Please let this be true.

This Winning Proclamation I don't know what award they deserve, but they should definitely get one.

This Glowing Review No amount of highlighter could make me glow like this.

This Dreamy Observation Raise your hand to elect Meghan Markle as the next Disney princess.

This Romantic Response I smell a bestseller.

This Beautiful Pronouncement I also look this good while walking in a downpour, BTW.

This Sunny Forecast 🎶 The rain never bothered us anyway 🎶

This Joyful Point *Happy squeal*

This Undeniable Utterance Just! Saying!