This Photo Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's First Public Appearance In 2020 Is Amazing
On March 5, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first joint appearance in Britain since stepping down as senior working royals and, wow, they did not disappoint. Though Harry was already in the UK for other engagements, Meghan flew in from Canada to meet him, and together they attended the Endeavour Fund Awards in London. They unfortunately got caught in the rain while making their way into the event, but rather than put a damper on the evening, the downpour resulted in the most magical photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first public appearance imaginable.
While entering London's Mansion House, where the awards ceremony was held, Harry and Meghan were photographed walking arm-in-arm under a shared umbrella and exchanging a look of total love. The picture is definitely a little bittersweet, as the Endeavour Fund Awards ceremony was likely one of the last events the couple will attend before they officially step back from their royal duties. But as sad as their imminent departure is, it at least resulted in a photo that deserves to be hung in a museum (and probably also above my bed). Duke and Duchess of Sussex stans took to Twitter to applaud the utter perfection of the pic.
Don't worry, fam — this won't be the last time you see of Harry and Meghan. As part of their (unofficial) goodbye tour, the duo is also expected to appear together on March 7 at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in London, as well as the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 9. And even after they return to Canada, I have a feeling these two lovebirds will hardly be making themselves scarce. Keep up the good work, you two.