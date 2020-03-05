They're back, everyone! After two months out of the spotlight, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a joint public appearance on March 5 in London. The royal couple was characteristically sweet and loving as they arrived at Mansion House on a rainy evening. This video of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Endeavour Fund Awards will melt your heart and remind you why you love them. It appears their new life in Canada is treating them quite nicely.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the awards ceremony wearing coordinating shades of blue: Meghan in a cerulean Victoria Beckham midi dress, and Harry in a navy suit and tie. They walked arm-in-arm and shared an umbrella, and Meghan sweetly rubbed Harry's back as they walked inside. Crowds of well-wishers cheered for them as Meghan looked back a few times to acknowledge them.

Once inside, Meghan and Harry chatted with awards nominees, posed for photos with them, and signed the visitor's book. This might be one of the couple's last public engagements as working royals, and it's for a great cause: the Endeavor Fund honors the athletic accomplishments of sick and injured veterans.

Take a look at the big moments from their arrival:

This is Meghan's first appearance in the UK since the couple agreed to the terms of their split from the royal family. On Jan. 9, they announced on Instagram that they intended to "carve out a progressive role within this institution" by stepping back as senior members of the royal family. Since then, they've moved to Vancouver Island, Canada as they've worked with the Queen to figure out the next official steps in their plan.

Things have reportedly been a little rocky for the Sussexes throughout negotiations with the Palace about the terms of their new life. Most recently, Harry and Meghan revealed that they will no longer be using the term "royal" moving forward, which will significantly change the way they've branded themselves as public figures. They'll also be paying back the money they spent to redesign Frogmore Cottage, their home in the UK. They will probably also seek out private financial opportunities as part of their new life, meaning they can start to charge for speeches and appearances.

It's still unclear exactly how all of this will play out, but it's great to see Harry and Meghan looking just as happy as ever. If this is a sign of what's to come, I'm here for it!