Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are taking it easy. On Jan. 8, the couple announced their decision to step down as senior royals to start the next, more private, chapter of their life with baby Archie, and it seems they wasted no time settling into their new normal. Meghan and Harry's daily routine after their royal exit is reportedly so chill.

Meghan and Harry are currently spending their time in Canada while they navigate their new "financially independent" life together. The two have been spotted hiking with their son and dogs, and are reportedly enjoying their time out of the spotlight.

“This decision [to leave] had been weighing on them for a long time, and they are relieved to have it done,” a source told People. “A weight has been lifted off their shoulders.” Buckingham Palace did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment.

Meghan and Harry's current home base is apparently perfectly suited to them. “They both love to be outside and have been loving it there," People's source continued. "When they’re not doing yoga or eating in, Harry will pick up sandwiches at a local spot, and Meghan walks her beloved rescue beagle Guy and the couple’s adopted Labrador."

The source said Meghan and Harry "go for long walks, they do yoga, and Meghan cooks," adding that "they are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs.”

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Despite their laid-back routine, Meghan and Harry are still working as they plan the launch of their new charitable entity.

“These plans take a lot of time, and staff are putting in the legwork to prepare it properly and make sure it delivers on the expectations and the couple’s ambitions,” People's source continued. "It’s full throttle for them right now. They have a lot happening in 2020, and it will be really exciting to see.”

It looks like 2020 will be an exciting year for Meghan and Harry fans.