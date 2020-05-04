Lea Michele is beaming with pride. While she's no stranger to looking flawless in front of the camera, this photo of Lea Michele's baby bump might be her most gorgeous picture yet. Michele looked gleeful as she embraced her growing stomach in the comfort of her own backyard.

People reported on April 27 that Michele and her husband, Zandy Reich, are expecting their first child together, with a source sharing: "They’ve always wanted to be parents." Days later, the former Glee actress confirmed the news in a beautiful snapshot revealing her baby bump.

"So grateful," Michele captioned the Instagram picture of herself cradling her stomach in a blue summer dress. It seems Michele has been embracing the outdoors as she self-quarantines at home amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

In recent weeks, Michele has documented low-key moments such as a make-up free selfie of her soaking up the "vitamin D," and another of her simply enjoying the small things in life.

"Grateful for this moment in the ☀️ Sending everyone love today," she captioned one post. "Self quarantining and social distancing is key right now. Praying everyone who can is doing the same and for those who can’t we are so grateful and send you the most love."

While fans have loved seeing what Michele is doing at home for self-care, it's her baby bump pic that truly had everyone swooning.

Michele's famous friends couldn't help but share their excitement in the comments section of her post. "OMG OMG," Ashley Tisdale wrote, while Michele's former Glee costar and BFF Becca Tobin shared five red hearts.

The news of Michele and Reich's growing family came weeks after the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Michele commemorated the special occasion by posting a breathtaking video collage from their wedding day.

While it's clear Michele and Reich had a memorable first year as husband and wife, their new adventure as parents will begin later this year.

