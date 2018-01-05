This Photo Of Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Showing PDA Is So Adorable

There's been so much buzz lately surrounding the trifecta of the supposedly pregnant Kardashian-Jenner sisters — there's Kim and her surrogacy, Khloé and Tristan's big Instagram reveal, and the constant is-she-or-isn't-she mystery surrounding Kylie — that I kind of forgot about oldest sister Kourtney for a while. Sorry, Kourt! But TBH, all of that changed when the tiniest sib shared a pic with her boyfriend on social media, because a new photo of Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima showing PDA is seriously adorable!

The couple started dating officially back in December 2016, but didn't become Instagram-official until the following Halloween, when Kourt posted a shot of the duo dressed up in spot-on Bonnie and Clyde costumes. But in the wake of her on-again, off-again relationship with Scott Disick — though the exes have both moved on, they are committed to co-parenting their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign — Kardashian has become notoriously hesitant about letting the public in on the details of her relationships, and I so don't blame her. I mean, once bitten, twice shy, right?

All of which is to say, I was happily surprised to see the Keeping Up star share a romantic photo from New Year's Eve captioned, “dancing by the moon,” that featured her 24-year-old boxer-turned-model BF, playfully dipping her under a bunch of sparkly, illuminated trees.

So dreamy! I mean, could these two look anymore perfect in their matching black ensembles? This shot was definitely worth waiting for!

The mom of three also shared a similar photo of the two of them dancing and smiling big over on her Snapchat, with the words “2018. Keep it 90’s R&B," added over the photo.

And now we just want to know what song these two are jamming out to on that grassy lawn! I'm gonna go with either Boys II Men's "End of the Road," or "No Diggity" by Blackstreet.

Meanwhile, while the 38-year-old reality star may have been intent on keeping her relationship on the DL in the past, she definitely seems to be getting more and more comfortable when it come to sharing public displays of affection. She openly canoodled with Bendjima during her mom Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party on Dec. 24, and even shared a photo on her Snapchat of her giving him a smooch in the photo booth!

Too sweet! The formerly low-key couple also shared a fun ice skating date over the holidays with Kourtney's five-year-old daughter, Penelope, at a rink in Thousand Oaks, CA. Look how happy our girl looks as Younes tries to keep her from falling while they glide across the ice!

Total #CoupleGoals! Also... what is that coat and where can I get one? Because hello, Bomb Cyclone!

This couple has obviously come a long way since first meeting in Paris back in October 2016, just days before Kim's infamous hotel room robbery took place. Kourt detailed their encounter on a Season 10 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and I am so here for the how-we-met basic-ness of it all.

"He was friends with our friends," Kourt explained on the show. "He would walk in, say hi, shake hands with like our security or whatever, but like not say hi to us. And then I was like, ‘Why do you hate us?' I was just drunk. Once I said that he literally like grabbed my hand and was like, ‘It's five in the morning. We're leaving. And then next night Younes was like, ‘Bring your a*s here.'"

OK, so maybe it wasn't the most romantic of encounters. But fast-forward a year and the dude is now hanging with her kids and sibs and spending the holidays with the whole, big, extended K-fam. Could there be wedding bells in the future for these two lovebirds?

Who knows! But here's hoping the sexy couple keeps up the PDA-fest for the rest of 2018!