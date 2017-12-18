Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima's Body Language Reveals Some Surprising Things About Them

Since starting to date officially back in May, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima seem to have been going strong. They've traveled together, gone on vacation, attended red carpet events, and posting together on Instagram. But behind the screens, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima's body language tells a different story. Elite Daily reached out to body language expert Patti Wood to tell us what's really going on in their relationship. According to her, their relationship might look good for the cameras, but Kourtney may be keeping something secret just to herself.

That may or may not be surprising. According to People, there's been some "contention" about Kourtney, 38, dating Younes, who is 24. The primary source of the contention is Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, with whom she has three children. Sources claimed to People that nobody expected Kardashian's relationship with Younes would make it this far, but with Younes being invited to spend Christmas with the Kardashian/Jenner clan, it looks like things are getting serious. That might be a bit concerning, according to Wood's analysis of photographs of the couple. Here's what else their body language tells us about their relationship.

1. Younes Is An Alpha Male

Kourtney Kardashian com Younes Bendjima em Los Angeles (06 de dezembro). — (@kardashibrasil) #

Wood says that Younes Bendjima takes a dominant role in the relationship. His head, tilted down toward Kourtney, shows that he is conscious of her and present with her. When they hold hands, his is on top, signifying that he has the power, while she plays a more supportive role in the relationship.

"It's a managing handhold," Wood says. "He's leading her like you would a child."

Other photos taken at Paris Fashion Week back in September show Bendjima striking an "alpha pose" when he sits. Wood says that this means he feels "strong and manly" in Kourtney's presence. "He emphasizes [his manliness] with his hand position on his lower pelvis and spreading his feet far apart," she continues.

2. Kourtney Is Self-Contained

Kourtney Kardashian com Younes Bendjima em Los Angeles (06 de dezembro). — (@kardashibrasil) #

In the first photo set of the couple (repeated above), Wood noted that Kardashian walks turned away from Bendjima. Her feet, pelvis, stomach, heart window, and even her head are tilted away, with her hand and arm touching her head in a power gesture.

"She's either unhappy being photographed or unhappy being photographed in this moment with him leading her," Wood says.

Wood explains she is concerned by how Kourtney seems to respond to Younes' alpha male stance by making herself smaller. Looking at her hands in the Paris Fashion Week photos, Wood notes that her fingers are curled up and in. Her shoulder, elbow, and arm are all overlapped with his, and her knees are close together. "She's saying that she'll be an ultra-feminine good girl in response to his highly sexualized posture," Wood says.

3. Kourtney Is Keeping A Secret

24 year old Younes Bendjima, boyfriend to Kourtney Kardashian, is taking over our Vogue Hommes Instagram page right now. Watch the model with the washboard abs on our story here: https://t.co/98X3ME4K6m — (@adrienampelio) #

Wood explains that, given Kardashian's gaze in the above photo, as well as how she keeps her arms close to her body, it reveals Kardashian "knows something somebody else doesn't know." Her chin and head remain pulled away from Bendjima, indicating that she wants to be self-contained.

Bendjima, by comparison, looks almost mournful in this photo, according to Wood. "If you look in his eyes and how the cheeks drag down slightly and the closed lips, it's actually sad," she says. "His head is tilted toward her. He wants to be considered a couple, but they're not holding hands or wrapped around one another."

While nobody can safely speculate what Kourtney isn't disclosing to Bendjima and the public, the distance between the couple might not be so surprising, considering Kourtney has been on-again, off-again with her ex, Scott Disick, for the last nine years. Younes might be spending time with her kids, but 24 years old is still pretty young to be seen as a father figure.

Will this new relationship finally end things, once and for all, with Kourtney and Scott? Only time will tell.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!