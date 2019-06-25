Dang, I can't imagine how it must feel to see your ex get engaged. Most people might find out by stalking their ex on Facebook, but Bella Thorne? All she had to do was refresh her feed on literally any social media site because the news was everywhere. Ouch. At times like these, it must suck to be famous. On June 24, YouTubers Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul announced their engagement, which surprised everyone. Seriously. No one was expecting it, especially not Bella Thorne, who split with Tana Mongeau back in February after dating for over a year. After hearing about the engagement, Thorne responded in the most appropriate way possible — by crying about it. The photo of Bella Thorne crying over Tana Mongeau's engagement is honestly so sad.

Before Mongeau revealed her big news on social media, fans were already sending her loving messages for her 21st birthday on June 24. Thorne and Mongeau are still on good terms even after their breakup, so Thorne decided to dedicate an IG post to Mongeau in honor of her birthday. The Famous In Love star posted a picture of herself and Mongeau in an intimate embrace, along with the following caption:

Through thick and thin😭🤧 I love you tana happy bday you beautiful beautiful special girl.

The two looked so happy in the picture, so to fans, Thorne probably seemed OK with the news of Mongeau's engagement, but in reality, she wasn't. Thorne may have posted this happier picture on her official IG account, but she shared a totally different pic on her Finsta. For those of you not updated on internet terms, a Finsta is a second IG account someone has where they post more raw content of their lives. It usually has fewer followers than someone's official IG because it's saved for close friends and family (or in a celeb's case, true stans rather than just casual fans).

On Bella Thorne's confirmed Finsta account, @thatweirdbitchbella, she posted a set of photos of herself with puffy red eyes, clearly having gone through a good cry sesh after hearing about the news of Mongeau and Paul's engagement. She captioned the post, "When ur ex gets engaged," along with a whole lot of crying emojis.

After seeing her in such a sad state, fans flooded Thorne's IG comments with supportive messages like "Stay strong bby," and "I love you so much." Meanwhile, other comments had fans rooting for Thorne and Mongeau's relationship.

One person wrote, "Lowkey I’m sorta heartbroken over her engagement cause lol I had faith y’all would get married and be adorable forever."

Another person commented, "Everyone’s reaction when we found out she wasn’t marrying you."

Thorne's pictures even caught the attention of Tana Mongeau, who seemed to have no words to Thorne's reaction besides "omg."

Yeah, I wouldn't know what to say either. I mean, what do you say to your ex who just found out you're engaged.

This is as good a time as any to note that there is some doubt among fans surrounding the veracity of Paul and Mongeau's engagement— because can you believe anything influencers do YouTube anymore? But, based on the looks of things, Bella Thorne, at least, is convinced the engagement is real. She seemed really torn up about the whole engagement that she even went on Twitter to shade Jake Paul. She responded to someone claiming that Mongeau and Paul's engagement was fake by urging Paul to sign a prenup.

Ooooh, drama. Whether you believe Mongeau's engagement is real or not, you can't deny that Bella Thorne is devastated at the thought of her being with someone else. I mean, it's only been a few months since their breakup, so how else did you think Thorne was going to react to the news? Definitely not by celebrating, that's for sure.