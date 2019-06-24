It looks like YouTubers Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul may have taken their relationship to the next level. According to Mongeau's recent social media posts, it seems like wedding bells could be ringing for the duo in the near future. So, are Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul engaged? And if so, is it the real deal? Elite Daily reached out to Mongeau and Paul's respective representatives for comment on the legitimacy of the engagement but did not hear back by the time of publication.

It all started when Paul gifted Mongeau a Mercedes Benz G-Wagen for her 21st birthday on Sunday, June 23. Then, on the morning of Monday, June 24 (the day of her actual birthday), Mongeau tweeted that Paul had proposed, and posted a series of photos to her Instagram stories depicting a proposal that included a cake, a club, and a big ol' diamond.

For those of you who need a quick recap, the YouTubers started seeing each other in late April 2019, after Mongeau posted a video to her YouTube channel calling Paul her "rebound" following her split from boyfriend Brad Sousa (who bears a striking resemblance to Justin Bieber!) that same month. When Mongeau first started dating Sousa, she was still in an open/ polyamorous relationship with actress Bella Thorne. Mongeau and Thorne ended their relationship in February 2019.

Meanwhile, fellow YouTuber Paul was previously in a relationship with model Erika Costell. However, the exact timeline of their romance is fuzzy. According to BBC News, in June 2017, he and Costell released a YouTube video of them getting married, but he later admitted to The New York Times that they actually weren't married, or even dating, at the time. That said, after faking their relationship for the internet, it did actually become romantic, and they reportedly really did begin dating, according to BBC News. (Literally To All The Boys I've Loved Before, IRL.) In November 2018, Paul announced their split via Twitter. "It is the healthiest thing for both of us," he wrote.

According to Insider, Paul and Mongeau have seemingly been dating since April, but fans of the YouTubers are struggling to figure out if the relationship is actually legit, considering Mongeau and Sousa had just broken up when Mongeau and Paul started dating, and this wouldn't be the first time Paul fakes a relationship. Paul has also made cryptic comments in the past that have alluded to him not being above fabricating a relationship. In one of his videos titled The secret behind our relationship, Paul opened up about his feelings toward internet trolling and his relationship with Mongeau. "I really like trolling the internet and this is a perfect example and way to do that, because it’s just fun," Paul said in his video. "It’s somewhat real but at the same time just messing around with it, and I don’t know, we’ll see where it goes."

Needless to say, given everything that's gone down, fans took to Twitter to express their questions, comments, and concerns regarding the couple's engagement. Spoiler alert: The jury was very divided.

Although the exact details of the engagement remain unclear, time will definitely tell if they're truly headed for the altar.