Let's face it, working a 9-to-5 job can take its toll after a while. Doing the same thing day in and day out, attending meeting after meeting, it can all seem pretty mundane for some of us. If you're searching for a change of pace, this Ooni Pizza Taste Tester job will pay you to eat slices all day long. Yes, you read that correctly. You can really make bank cooking and eating pizza all day long. Here are the details, so you can get ready to apply to this dream of a job.

Ooni is a portable pizza oven company located in the United Kingdom, and it wants to pay you to eat pizza. Yes, really. Talk about the best job ever. The premise of the position really is as delicious as it sounds. You will be expected to develop recipes, test products, and be a brand ambassador for the pizza oven enterprise, according to Ooni's job description.

If you are one of the candidates selected for the prestigious pizza gig, Ooni will ship you one of the company's wood-fired pizza ovens so you can get right to work. Now, I know what you're thinking: Who would ever quit their day job to eat pizza for a living? Well, for starters, me. But that's beside the point. The take-home pay is pretty good for a job like this. Ooni is offering to compensate Pizza Taste Testers anywhere between $300 to $1,000 a day for their opinions, according to Uproxx.

The position is hiring for multiple candidates and is currently open to pizza aficionados all over the world. But your chances of getting hired increase if you have experience making pizza dough and cooking pizza. The job began taking applications on Friday, Sept. 13, and the deadline to apply is Sunday, Oct. 14, according to Ooni. You've still got a few weeks to get everything together, but I say the sooner you apply the better. This is one of those once-in-a-lifetime opportunities you don't want to miss out on.

Oh, and you'll also need to be proficient in social media so you can share your pizza creations with the internet — and in person at live Ooni events.

Ooni says its outdoor pizza ovens deliver "restaurant-quality pizza" in just one minute. Say what. The compact stove is easy to transport and reaches temperatures as high as 932 degrees Fahrenheit in 20 minutes. This Ooni oven is no joke.

There are a few steps Ooni requires you to complete in order to be considered for the Pizza Taste Tester job. First, you need to make a video that showcases your legendary pizza making skills. Can you toss pizza dough in the air like a pro? Can you throw cheese on a pie like Salt Bae? Now is your chance to show off your Food Network-esque pizza artistry. Make them jealous with your moves. The video should be no longer than 60 seconds in length and a maximum file size of 20MB, according to Ooni. Once you've produced your award-winning application video, send it off to Ooni at jobs@ooni.com. The company will reach out to potential employees shortly after the application deadline.

Sure, there are some pretty awesome job opportunities out there. If you haven't heard, you can get paid to watch the Northern Lights in Finland. Or, remember when Nutella was hiring taste testers? How about this mattress company that was hiring professional nappers to test out beds? If moving to the Nordic Region isn't your cup of tea, and you didn't make the cut on the other two listings, then maybe Pizza Taste Tester is the job for you. Good luck!