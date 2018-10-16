This New 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' Featurette Shows Just How Dark The Show Will Be

We have been hearing a lot about how dark and spooky Netflix's upcoming adaptation of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be, but the latest first-look video clip turns the horror up to the max. Complete with ghoul-faced witches, a demonic shadow creature, and a goat-hoofed Dark Lord, this new Chilling Adventures of Sabrina featurette will most definitely erase any comparisons to the '90s sitcom we all grew up with.

From the get-go, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creative team have been emphasizing how much horror they are packing into the new series, which came as a surprise to fans of the light, joke-filled ABC sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Netflix announced that the new show would draw inspiration from horror classics like The Exorcist and Rosemary's Baby, and Sabrina the Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart said that the new show seems to fall more in line with Buffy the Vampire Slayer than the original Sabrina TV show. And since Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comes from the same creative team that turned those quaint Archie Comics from the '50s into the dark, broody teen drama Riverdale, it seemed like this new dark twist was definitely in the works.

The latest Netflix featurette on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina shows so much more horror than fans may have been expecting, though. In the two-and-a-half minute clip, the cast of the new series lays out the central plot and the most exciting elements of the show, and we see more than a few pretty horrific new scenes and shots from the upcoming series. Check out the new featurette below:

At the beginning of the new video, our new Sabrina Spellman, Kiernan Shipka, lays out what the central plot of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be. On her sixteenth birthday, Sabrina will be forced to choose between the mortal world that she has known her whole life and the magical world of witchcraft. To fully inherit her magical powers, Sabrina must sign something called the Book of the Beast, which seems to make Sabrina nervous. We also hear Sabrina say that she will attend an academy for witches in order to learn to defeat the mysterious Dark Lord.

At the end of the video, we get a look at this Dark Lord... or at least at part of him. Michelle Gomez's wicked character Madam Satan promises to deliver Sabrina to the Dark Lord, and then she bends down to kiss his hooves. Some other particularly creepy moments from the featurette include Sabrina's fellow witches the Weird Sisters displaying frightening, ghoulish faces, and a mysterious shadowy monster peering at Sabrina from behind a wardrobe.

So, yeah... you might actually get some nightmares from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The other major question fans are wondering is whether the new series will crossover with its sister show Riverdale. Unfortunately, many of the actors and creatives behind both series have said that a crossover is not in the works, but maybe at some point down the line.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will premiere on Netflix on Friday, Oct. 26.