I am a shameless sucker for anything that involves the royal family. Whether Kate is popping out a future prince or princess, or if there's a broadcasted Christmastime tour of Buckingham Palace, you better believe that I'm parked right in front of the telly with a cuppa tea in hand, eagerly absorbing every second of that live coverage. And if you're as ready for the upcoming royal wedding as I am, this Meghan Markle and Prince Harry coloring book will get you extra pumped.

If your royal wedding invitation still hasn't arrived in the mail, fear not. You can still enjoy the royal wedding from the comfort of your own home. Popular e-commerce website, Jet.com, just released a coloring book that features the soon-to-wed couple, titled Harry and Meghan: A Love Story Coloring Book. According to a press release, the $9.64 coloring book has 30 regal ready-to-color pages of the two posing together inside a heart, as well as other gorgeous and romantic illustrations of the both of them. The best part is that each page is perforated, so you can easily remove and frame your creations if you'd like to do so. So (cough) if you were looking to get me a birthday present, people, you're looking at it right now (hint, hint).

Once you've colored until you can color no more, the site is also selling little paper doll sets, and they're literally the cutest things I've ever seen. The set is titled Royal Wedding: Harry & Meghan Paper Dolls, and they're going for a mere $8.18 on Jet.com. Per the release, the paper doll sets actually manage to bring Harry and Meghan Markle's romance to life, telling stories about their legendary romance. With the dolls, you can mix and match all of their outfits. You can dress them in their wedding attire, hiking gear, or even loungewear. The opportunities are endless.

If you've already colored every page of the coloring book and dressed up your paper dolls for hours on hours, get ready for the royal couple's upcoming Lifetime movie, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance. Stills and trailers from the movie were released recently, and while the actors all look very similar to the actual royals, the scenes look extremely realistic. The highly-anticipated made-for-TV movie is going to air live on May 13, which is just in time for the real-life royal wedding. I am so ready for this, guys, you have no freaking idea.

In case you haven't already heard the big news, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially tying the knot at Windsor Castle on May 19 (super soon!). If you're looking to gain a little extra knowledge beforehand, though, NBC is hosting a pre-wedding primetime special, called Inside The Royal Wedding: Harry & Meghan. The special will star Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, and it'll broadcast live from England. I'll obviously be watching, but if you're looking to get in on this as well, it's going to start on Wednesday, May 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Don't forget to bring your crumpets and your fanciest hats.

I'm not entirely sure if England is ready for the royal wedding, but I am absolutely ready for it. I've already colored half the pages in my Harry and Meghan Coloring Book, and my paper dolls have modeled each of their outfits at least twice. Make sure to tune into the Lifetime movie, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, as well as NBC's Inside The Royal Wedding: Harry & Meghan — and, of course, the actual broadcast of the wedding. It's going to be a "jolly good time."