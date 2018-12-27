I'm not trying to flip anyone out, but there is the teeniest tiniest chance the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, might be having her baby sooner than we all think. (I know. Try to contain yourself.) There's a new Meghan Markle baby due date update floating around that has fans raising their eyebrows and feverishly referring to their calendars. Everyone is doing hard math, noting their wedding date, carrying the one, and trying to nail down when exactly this little one might be making their debut.

So, as you guys know, Meghan is walking around with a glorious baby bump looking like a general rockstar. She and the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, first announced their pregnancy in October 2018. Kensington Palace released the following statement including a ballpark due date of spring 2019:

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019... Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.

Naturally, everyone is placing their bets between April and May, but due to one lucky person's firsthand experience with Meghan on Christmas Day, those guesses might be bumped up.

Harry and Meghan joined the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, at Christmas Day church in Sandringham. When they arrived, they were greeted by tons of fans, as per usual. A woman named Karen Anvil spoke with E! News about her interaction with Meghan and what the Duchess revealed to her about her pregnancy. "She said, ‘We are excited. We’re nearly there," Anvil said, adding, "I said, ‘Enjoy every moment, being a mother is a wonderful thing.’"

Elite Daily reached out to the Palace for confirmation of E! News' report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Excuse me... nearly there?! What does that mean, Meghan?

Anvil went on to confirm what everyone suspects — that Meghan is a genuine, lovely human being who knows how to speak to normal people despite her particularly extraordinary position as a new royal.

Anvil said, "You know what? She was so genuine. She was doing her duty as a royal with the crowds, shaking hands, etc." She continued, "But when I asked her about the baby, she changed totally. She was glowing and instinctively went for her stomach. It was lovely."

Hypothetically, if Harry and Meghan got pregnant right after the wedding the baby could be here as early as February. While February is still squarely in winter, it's not impossible that Kensington Palace was simply trying to throw the public off the scent when they said "Spring of 2019."

Honestly, whatever. Even if the baby arrived tomorrow it wouldn't feel soon enough! Fans can not wait to welcome the new little one to the royal clan and are having the best time watching Meghan and Harry's journey.