Americans have really been talking about gun control. As school shootings continue to make headlines, Democrats and Republicans alike have demanded presidential and congressional action on firearm laws. But there are some like, say, White House adviser Ivanka Trump who are more quieter on the issue. Where does she stand on this debate? Let's take a closer look at some of Ivanka Trump's quotes about gun control.

The first daughter has been mostly silent on the topic of gun reform, so the list of quotes honestly isn't as long as you'd probably think. While she's known to offer condolences and prayers in the wake of mass shootings, she usually doesn't go beyond that, which has prompted some heated words from political observers. "Talk to your dad! Plead with your dad [for gun reform]!" actor Ashton Kutcher tweeted in November 2018 following a mass shooting at bar in Thousand Oaks, California. According to The Hill, the shooter used a "high-capacity" magazine in the attack that was banned in a 2016 referendum, but the ban hadn't been implemented because it was caught up in a lawsuit by pro-gun advocates. Others have called out Trump for standing by her father's support of the National Rifle Association (NRA), sending strong-worded tweets that demand a change of course from the gun rights organization.

So what has she said on the topic of gun reform? There appears to be just one direct quote.

Sitting down for an interview with NBC News in February 2018 following a shooting on Feb. 14, 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Trump seemed to adopt the idea of arming teachers to curve mass shootings. She told the outlet that it was “not a bad idea" that "needs to be discussed." However, she still expressed some uncertainty when asked if she thought whether it would make students safer. She said, in part, per CNN:

There would have to be an incredibly high standard for who would be able to bear arms in our school[s]. I think that there is no one solution to creating safety. I think that having a teacher who is armed who cares deeply about [their] students and who is capable and qualified to bear arms is not a bad idea, but it's an idea that needs to be discussed.

And that's it. That's the quote.

That means she hasn't commented on March For Our Lives, the movement for stronger gun violence measures that grew out of the Parkland shooting. She also doesn't appear to have spoken on the boyfriend loophole, which allows physically abusive ex-boyfriends and stalkers access to guns, or high-capacity magazines, which are often used in mass attacks. The White House did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment regarding Trump's stance on gun policy, or her silence on those issues.

Instead, she tends to offer her "thoughts" and "prayers" in the wake of tragedies.

After the Parkland shooting, for example, she wrote that she was "praying for the innocent lives lost [and] their families."

"God bless those affected," tweeted Trump following a deadly shooting in October 2018 at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

And in the wake of a shooting at a gaming tournament in Jacksonville, Florida back in August 2018, she wrote that her "[heart]" went out to those affected.

Unfortunately, though, the idea she seems to support (arming teachers) has met a lot of backlash. Gun safety advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety said such a policy is "dangerous." The organization adds there is "no evidence" that arming teachers will protect students during school attacks, which should be a bit alarming, given that policies are often evidence-based.

So, Trump's comments probably aren't the most ideal. But in her defense, she just might not be comfortable with weighing in on serious issues. Weird, I know — especially considering her position as a senior White House adviser. But it's seemingly true, nonetheless.

She suggested this may be the case while speaking at a summit in September 2018. When asked about her silence on political issues, Trump said she just ignores the "noise." Apparently, she's spent some time observing White House staffers who have given into the "noise" and isn't fond of what she's seen. Trump went on to call it "unhealthy" and said it "drains energy."

She said in part:

It’s pointless, drains energy, and causes their internal compass to go awry. Getting too engaged in the daily chaos is distracting; I don’t pay too much attention because it would be unhealthy.

With that, it's hard to predict whether Trump will ever be speaking out on this subject. You may just have to wait and see. (And maybe prepare to wait for awhile.)