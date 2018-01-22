This Guy Emailed Every Claudia At Missouri State To Find The One He Swiped Left On

There's nothing like that horrible feeling you get when you spot someone absolutely PERFECT on a dating app, spend 10 minutes stalking their profile, and then accidentally swipe left instead of right. For those of you who aren't big on the dating app scene, left means "no" and right means "yes." Most people accept this crushing defeat and move on with their lives. But not everyone. This one guy emailed every "Claudia" at Missouri State University to find out who he had accidentally swiped left on. And the best part of it all? He actually wound up finding her!

The guy's name is Hayden, and he was really struck by the profile of a girl named Claudia. According to her profile, she's 18 and goes to Missouri State University. That's about all the intel Hayden had on her, but he managed to put it to good use. He literally sent every single Claudia at Missouri State University an email explaining his predicament, saying, "I made a rookie mistake on Tinder. I accidentally swiped left on Claudia's profile (left is bad) and I really wanted to swipe right."

From there, he gave them some information on Claudia's profile from what he could remember:

The age next to her name was 20, but in her bio it said she was actually 18 and she didn't know how to change it. The pictures she provided had some with her friends and her mom in them. In her bio she said some of her friends were single and if anyone liked them better that's fine but they couldn't have her mom.

In case you were wondering, that last part about her mom had him "dead btw." He's a man in love, people!

He concluded his email by inviting Claudia on a date. He asked for the real Claudia to reply with either "right" or "left" so he could gauge her interest. "If you choose 'right' we could totally get some donuts or something but if you choose 'left' that's cool too. No worries!" he continued. I mean, come on. He invited her on a DONUT date aaand he's not even a creepy, aggressive jerk (or so it seems that way)? Pinch me!

Against all odds, the real Claudia came across the email and stepped forward on Twitter. She tweeted, "It's me. I win," and even though there's no telling if the two are actually going on that donut date, I couldn't be happier for them.

As you can imagine, people on Twitter are absolutely loving this real-life fairy tale story.

They're calling it "a modern day Cinderella story."

They're already getting pumped for the silver screen adaptation.

The odds of this working out were one in a million.

Even Claudia can't get over her now-viral love (sort of?) story.

People are using her story as ammo to get others to join their sorority.

People even found Hayden on Twitter, and he has a pretty epic Twitter bio.

Look, check out the two of them flirting (sort of?) on Twitter!

Obviously, there's one question and one question only running through my mind: Did Claudia respond with "right" or "left," and do they have a donut date scheduled sometime soon? I really, really, really hope they do (and that they post all about it on social media, and maybe even make it to Good Morning America like our other favorite Tinder couple — Josh Avsec and Michelle Arendas — did back in the day.

Anyway, here's to Claudia and Hayden. May we all strive for a dating app story like theirs.

