This Frosted Gingerbread Coffee Creamer From Coffee Mate Will Spread Holiday Cheer

If you're devastated that Starbucks isn't offering the Gingerbread Latte this winter season, there are a couple of useful solutions you need to know about. Thankfully, there are many other gingerbread flavored beverages and products selling at retailers you can swap out that'll taste just as good. This Frosted Gingerbread coffee creamer from Coffee Mate tops the list of holiday goodies that'll get you feeling merry in no time.

Coffee Mate shared details of the product in press materials sent to Elite Daily. Sold exclusively at Walmart, the Frosted Gingerbread Liquid Coffee Creamer is a new offering for 2019 and costs only $3.48. The sweet frosting and spicy gingerbread combination will be the perfect addition to your morning cup of joe, keeping you warm and cozy while the temperatures cool down outside. As a non-dairy, lactose-free, and gluten-free product, this coffee creamer is the ideal add-on to make your coffee creamier while adhering to any dietary restrictions you may have. It looks like a solid product to taste this season, especially for anyone mourning the loss of Starbucks' Gingerbread Latte.

Another good Starbucks Gingerbread Latte replacement this year is Dunkin's new Toasted Gingerbread Signature Latte, which tastes as delicious as it sounds. Dunkin' shared details about its collection of Signature Lattes in a Nov. 4 press release, which is a special lineup of "next-level Dunkin' latte[s] featuring exciting flavors and toppings, handcrafted for an artful presentation and a smooth taste." With one sip of the latte, you'll experience the decadent flavors of gingerbread, marshmallow, and chocolate. Topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar, the beverage might just have what it takes to take your mind off Starbuck's Gingerbread Latte.

Though fans were disappointed when Starbucks announced that its seasonal Gingerbread Latte, which combines sweet and spicy gingerbread with steamed milk and espresso, would not be returning to menus in the U.S., there's certainly plenty of other drinks to indulge in at the coffee chain this winter. BTW, participating stores in Canada will be bringing back the Gingerbread Latte, so if you're planning to make a trip there, don't forget to stock up on enough drinks for all of us.

If you won't be heading up north anytime soon, you can enjoy the U.S. holiday lineup, which features the Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Eggnog Latte. To make things even better, your beverages can be livened up with new limited-edition cups that have an extra sprinkling of holiday magic. There's a red-and-green polka dots design, a "merry dance" design, a vintage wrapping paper-inspired "merry stripes" design, and a candy cane stripes design that'll spread the holiday cheer.

There are so many options to get your gingerbread fix this year that there's no excuse not to try out one of the tasty new items. Whether you choose to head over to a chain like Dunkin's to grab a latte or opt to make your own concoction at home with Coffee Mate, a winter wonderland isn't far away.