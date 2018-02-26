I will never not wear makeup, especially on a first date. However, if you're a makeup lover like me, you know just how messy that can be. So when I know I'm going to accidentally on-purpose be shacking at my date's apartment post dinner/movie/excursion, etc, I use this date makeup tutorial to ensure that I look good in dim romantic candlelight... and the cruel light of day the following morning.

Once on a first date, I wore red lipstick. It was sorta intentional because it was the kind of date where I was pretty sure I wasn't in the mood to kiss the guy immediately. However, my plans were quickly thwarted when I found out this dude didn't have an irrational fear of unnatural makeup, like most of the men I've dated. He ferociously made out with my face anyway, leaving behind a red, smeared mess that made me look contagiously diseased. He went into his Uber, and I went into my apartment where my two eager roommates were waiting to laugh at the gruesome scene. Never again.

I've also stayed accidentally on purpose at a date's apartment wearing cat eye liner. Have you ever worn a cat eye to bed? It's not pretty. The following morning, I woke up to dried flecks of black all over my face and a dull, dotted line where a sharp wing should have been.

So if you're planning on having a hot date any time soon, work smarter, not harder. Apply your makeup knowing that you'll look bomb the following morning, no matter what.

Go IN With Your Skincare Routine

You should always wash your face thoroughly...unless you're staying at a date's apartment and they don't have makeup remover (or you don't feel comfortable using it). So, when applying my makeup pre-date, I make sure to prep my skin really well. The more I feed my skin with hydration and nutritious vitamins, the less likely it is that my skin will eat my makeup throughout the day (and, more importantly, overnight).

In the morning, I thoroughly cleanse my skin with my Tatcha The Deep Cleanse Cleanser ($38; sephora.com), and follow up with an intense routine that addresses all my skincare concerns. I apply Clinique Acne Solutions Acne + Line Correcting Serum ($45; sephora.com) to my T-zone, where I tend to overproduce a lot of oil. This serum helps to keep my oil production in check so I won't be a big greasy mess by the next morning. To prevent my concealer from creasing, I rely on Clinique Clinique Smart Custom-Repair Eye Treatment ($50; sephora.com. Finally, I lock all my treatments in with the GlamGlow GlowStarter Mega Illuminating Moisturizer in Pearl Glow ($50; sephora.com). It gives my the perfect amount of glow and hydration, but isn't very thick. I stay moisturized for hours without looking or feeling greasy.

Apply Your Complexion In Thin Layers

Dewy makeup is great, but matte makeup lasts longer. Plus, if your natural oils do pop through, your matte complexion will just look like skin, versus a dewy complexion which might look a little...greasy.

If you want full coverage, better use a full coverage foundation that feels super thin, like water. That way, there's more of a chance it'll stay on your skin and less of a chance it'll end up on his face. If you build up your coverage (which is fine when no one's touching your face) there's a chance it might not dry down fully and may smear right off. I recommend the Cover FX Custom Cover Drops ($44; sephora.com), which have more coverage than most concealers, but feel like air.

I personally like medium coverage foundation, but I still opt for something matte and preferably self-setting. The Givenchy Teint Couture Long-Wearing Fluid Foundation ($51; sephora.com) has done me proud on many occasions. I also really pay attention to the ingredients in the foundation because I know I'll be wearing it for hours and hours and hours. My skin is super sensitive so, the better the foundation is for my skin, the less of a chance I'll be breaking out the next day.

I've also been using the new Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Full-Coverage Concealer ($28; sephora.com), which really does last, well, all night. I apply it as highlight to the high points of my face.

To ensure the undereye stays bright, I let it set a bit and blend it out last.

That way, the coverage is as intense as possible.

Set It To Forget It

OMG, set your foundation. If your makeup is going to be on for longer than 4 hours, set your makeup. If you're planning on things touching your face, set your makeup. If you don't set it, it will transfer to everything, like your date's face and pillows and cat. Set your makeup. Period.

Press and roll your setting powder into your skin starting where you get the most oily and aiming toward the area where you get the least. I use the Givenchy Poudre Première Mat & Translucent-Finish Loose Powder ($56; sephora.com), which has somehow lasted me over 8 months even though I use a ridiculous amount of it every single day. I do also love the RCMA Makeup Translucent Setting Powder ($12; rcmamakeup.net), which is $12 and no joke.

I also recommend pairing it with a setting spray. The powder is by far the most important piece of this puzzle, but spray also locks down powder blush, contour, and highlight, and it will give your skin a very natural finish. My personal fave for long wear is the Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray ($32; sephora.com). It will never do you wrong.

Smoky Will Always Look Good The Next Day

First of all, smudgy smoky eyes are always sexy. Second of all, if you sleep in them, you just look like a rock star the next day. It's a win-win situation.

To give my eyes the best fighting chance, I start by priming my eyes with the Urban Decay Original Eyeshadow Primer Potion ($22; sephora.com). Primer acts like double-sided sticky tape to keep shadow on all day (and all night) long. I apply it all over my lid and a little to the lower lashline.

If possible, opt for a waterproof liner formula, like the Sephora Collection Retractable Waterproof Eyeliner in Black ($21; sephora.com). The rough-and-tough formula stays put 99 percent of the time and, when it smudges a little, it just looks even more sultry. I line both my upper and lower waterlines to get the bedroom eye effect.

If you like a softer look, you can sketch a little above your upper lashline to create more drama, before setting it down with eyeshadow powder. I myself am a little extra, so I opt for a chubby pencil, like the Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour in Tuxedo ($29; sephora.com) to create a little extra drama. I smudge the stick up toward my crease, blending out any hard lines and edges (because it will be there longer than any shadow powder).

To make sure the cream is totally locked and loaded, I apply shadow on top to ensure long wear. It's like setting your foundation with setting powder. It prevents transfer and keeps it there longer.

Choose a waterproof formula over a creamy formula for sure! You don't want to wake up looking like a raccoon (I've also been there. When I know my lashes need to be strong as hell, I use the Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara ($23; sephora.com).

If you wear lashes (like I do), you shouldn't sleep in them, but I've been there. It happens. You might not want to leave them on your date's night table, for fear of them catching a glimpse of the spider-like, disembodied falsies in the middle of the night and screaming bloody murder. But if you don't care, just pluck those suckers off and let your devil-may-care attitude shine through.

If you're going to sleep in your lashes, make sure you have a strong, reusable pair, like the Huda Beauty Classic False Lashes in Samantha ($20; sephora.com). They're natural, yet durable. Some lash glues get sticky when you sleep in them, but the Duo Brush-On Adhesive ($9; sephora.com) is tried and true. If you need more lash FAQ, you can read this.

Opt For A Nude, Matte Lip

Matte lips transfer less. Gloss will be everywhere (which sometimes is a good look but, most of the time, is not). Bold lips, like a sensible red, will be all over your date's face... and yours. So go for a nude. Plus, it pairs well with a smokey eye anyway. If it's a good nude (aka one close to your natural lip color, just slightly more saturated), it will also still look good even when it fades. No hard-lined, dated 90's lip for you!

My favorite date lip color is Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in Pure Hollywood ($20; sephora.com), so much so that I have to scrape the inside of the tube every time I use it. Even after making out, my lips still look awesome.

Prepare For Touch-Ups

I always carry my lipstick with me because touch-ups are a definite possibility. I also carry a concealer with a brush-tip applicator to help conceal areas of concern the following morning. I use my concealer to fix smudged under eyes and areas of redness. My skin is ultra-sensitive, so scruff makes my skin red as a tomato. I simply apply a little concealer to my raw areas and voila! Even complexion.

My favorite is the Smashbox Camera Ready BB Cream Eyes ($25; sephora.com) because you can add it on top of old makeup without creating texture.

Say goodbye to messed-up makeup post... well...post whatever you want. Makeup should never stand in the way of living your best life. Get it girl.