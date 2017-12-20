10 Best Lipsticks For Kissing So Can Smooch 2017 Goodbye Without Clown Mouth

As an avid makeup-wearer, there's nothing scarier than greeting someone with a quick kiss and finding my entire face has somehow transferred onto theirs. Kissing with lipstick on can be a beautiful disaster, but it doesn't have to be. If there's a chance you'll snog someone when the ball drops on New Year's Eve, then check out these 10 best lipsticks for kissing.

Imagine the final ten seconds of 2017 are finally here (which, bless, because 2017 sucked big time). You turn to your date, friend, or that cute stranger you found ordering shots of Jameson at the bar, or whomever you've chosen as your kissing partner to kick off the new year. As the clock strikes midnight, you plant a big one 'em, but when you pull away your lipstick is all over his or her face. Just all over, like a scene out of The Shining. Your red lipstick has left bleeding scarlet tracks all over your poor recipient's mug. He or she pulls back and smiles at you, but your heart drops into your stomach as you wait for them to discover the garish scene.

If this scenario scares the sh*t out of you (like it frightens me), then these lipsticks will come to your rescue. Make out for as long as you want with no need to worry about gross, smudgy transfer, because, TBH, your lipstick should never stand in the way of you living your best life.

1. Kat von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick

Kat von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Damned, $20, Sephora

With "Everlasting" in the title, you know this Kat von D Liquid Lipstick ($20; sephora.com) is going to last way longer than you do. After your fifth glass of champagne, you may see a little lipstick on the rim of your glass, but your lips will still be poppin'. No need to opt for the nude this time. This liquid lipstick isn't going anywhere.

2. NYX Cosmetics Full Throttle Lipstick

NYX Cosmetics Full Throttle Lipstick, $7, NYX Cosmetics

If you're more of a lipstick fiend than a stain lover, the NYX Cosmetics Full Throttle Lipstick has you covered. It's straight-up waterproof, so if your midnight kiss gets a little sloppy, there's no need to stress. You won't wind up with a soft pink mustache after the ball drops.

3. Dior Addict Lip Tattoo

Dior Addict Lip Tattoo in Natural Cherry, $30, Sephora

These puppies are no joke. Every time I swatch them, my hand is stained for days. Plus, Dior guarantees ten hours of kiss-proof color. If you're a gloss lover, the Dior Addict Lip Tattoo provides the ideal popsicle-stain-like color, so your lips will retain a tint long after the gloss is gone.

4. Lancôme Matte Shaker High Pigment Liquid Lipstick

Lancôme Matte Shaker High Pigment Liquid Lipstick in Energy in Peach, $22, Sephora

If you're after a subtle wash of color and easy application, the Lancôme Matte Shaker High Pigment Liquid Lipstick will work wonders for you. The soft applicator tip provides transfer-proof matte color, so you wan't have to worry about precise application, and the drink shaker-inspired tube is sure to put you in the party mood.

5. Wet N' Wild MegaLast Lip Color

Wet N' Wild MegaLast Lip Color in Purty Persimmon, $3, Wet N' Wild

You will not find a better long-wear lipstick for under $3. The formula clings to your lips for dear life and will keep your lips bright and defined for hours. Purty Persimmon (shown above) has been my signature shade for years.

6. Sephora Collection Rouge Lip Tint

Sephora Collection Rouge Lip Tint in Ruby, $12, Sephora

You may have heard about Sephora Collection's awesome Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipsticks ($14; Sephora.com), but chances are you've been sleeping on their Rouge Lip Tints. Just like the Dior Addict Lip Tattoos, these tints will not come off no matter how hard you try. So kiss your little heart away because your lipstick isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

7. Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color

Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color in Bare, $29, Sephora

If you're living in a colder climate (like me), you may be experiencing chapped, dry lips. Definitely not glam for making out on NYE. If your lips are screaming for a little more TLC, then opt for the Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color. These new lipsticks have a soft, natural matte finish and are formulated with E and C and beeswax so your lips stay hydrated and soft. If you're into the stain effect but don't want the dry texture that often accompanies it, then this is the lipstick you've been missing your whole life.

8. Rimmel London Provocalips 16 Hr Kiss Proof Lip Colour

Rimmel London Provocalips 16 Hr Kiss Proof Lip Colour in Little Minx, $7, Walmart

Kiss-proof is literally in the name, so you know Rimmel London means serious business. Over the past few years, the Provocalips have become synonymous with transfer-resistant lipstick. They've somehow made their way onto most long-wear lipstick lists.

9. Yves Saint Laurent Glossy Stain Lip Color

Yves Saint Laurent Glossy Stain Lip Color in Rouge Gouache, $36, Sephora

It's damn near impossible to make a good long-wearing lip gloss. Glosses are emollient: they add hydration, but they don't add grip or strength, so they tend to fade really fast. Yves Saint Laurent has somehow defied the laws of makeup physics with their Glossy Stains. Each glossy stain tints your lips with soft, fade-proof color that will last long after the glossy coating is gone.

10. Know Cosmetics No, My Lips Are Sealed Lipstick Topcoat

Know Cosmetics No, My Lips Are Sealed Lipstick Topcoat, $25, Know Cosmetics

So this product is the Mary Poppins of long-lasting liquid lipsticks: it'll give you everything you need with a little touch of magic. This topcoat will make any of your favorite lipsticks long-wear! No need to replace your entire lipstick wardrobe. Just swipe this on top and you're good to go. For those of you YouTube lovers out there, it's even Tati-approved.