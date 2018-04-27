Prince William and Kate Middleton finally revealed the name of their baby boy! On Friday, April 27, Kensington Palace announced the baby's name is Louis Arthur Charles. Aside from making One Direction jokes, people have noticed that the baby's name has a huge thing in common with the names of the other men in his family, and this clue the royal baby's name was Louis seems so obvious now. I'm honestly shocked I didn't piece this puzzle together sooner.

The tweet announcing the little prince's name said, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles. The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge." HRH Prince Louis of Cambridge isn't his only title, however. Just like his siblings, he has a second title that's obnoxiously long. Louis' second title is His Royal Highness Prince Louis of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Louis and George's names have more in common than just their titles, though. You see, while Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Prince George don't all have the same first names, their middle names (they each have more than one) all pull from the same pool of options. Louis was basically the only one out of this pool of names that hasn't been used as a first name yet, so in hindsight, we should've seen this name choice coming all along.

More to come...