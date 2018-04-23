Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third child, a son, into the world on Monday, April 23. Just like his siblings, his father, and his uncle, he was born in St. Mary's Hospital in London. Kensington Palace announced his arrival in a tweet that same day. But what is Prince William and Kate Middleton's third baby's official title? Just like his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte, one the baby's official titles, according to Kensington Palace's announcement, is HRH Prince (name) of Cambridge. Yes, he has more than one title, just like his siblings.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's official titles are the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, so that changes things up for their kids' titles. Royal expert Marlene Koenig told Town & Country that Prince George, in addition to having the title of Prince George of Cambridge, has the title of His Royal Highness Prince George of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. That makes Princess Charlotte's other title Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The littlest prince has the same titles as George, just with his name instead of his brother's. I know what you're thinking: These. Titles. Are. A. Mouthful. And you're right.

Koenig told Town & Country that William and Kate's children have multiple titles because their parents are the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. "Royal children are ‘styled' differently if they are the children of a royal duke," she said. Charlotte and the newest baby are also technically commoners, according to Koenig. She said,

It sounds complicated, but in the U.K., the only people who are not commoners are the Sovereign and peers of the realm, [people with titles like] Duke, Marquess, Earl, Viscount, and Baron.

Kensington Palace announced the birth of the prince on April 23.

The announcement read,

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs.

The baby weighs 8lbs 7 oz.

The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth.

Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.

Their families are "informed" and "delighted."

The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news.

Middleton's third pregnancy was announced on Sept. 4, 2017, just a few months before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement was announced.

The announcement said,

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. As with her previous two pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today. The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace.

Hyperemesis gravidarum is an illness Middleton suffered from during both of her previous pregnancies. It basically causes severe morning sickness during the first trimester, but the symptoms usually stop persisting after the 20-week mark.

When it comes to the titles of royal babies, things get kind of complicated. What will the titles of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children be?

Once they're married, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's titles are rumored to become the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, so their kids' titles (if they do have children) would be lord or lady. According to The Telegraph, men in the royal family are given a new title from the monarch on their wedding day, so probably we'll find out Prince Harry's new title on May 19. Whatever Harry's title is, Meghan's will most likely be the female version. So if Prince Harry becomes the Duke of Sussex, Markle will become the first-ever Duchess of Sussex. TL;DR: William and Kate's children are princes and princesses, Harry and Meghan's children will be Lord or Lady Mounbatten-Windsor (that's Prince Harry and Prince William's real last name, in case you didn't know).

If you're confused as hell about all of this royal title stuff, don't worry. I am too. This is too much information to be to absorb right now, so I'm just going to go wait for pictures of the new royal baby instead. It's less stressful.