If you're in the mood for some cheesy, fried goodness, you might be thinking of snapping up an order of Taco Bell's Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes. The menu item may be disappearing soon, though, so if you're looking for a quick fix to your cravings, you might want to try a TikTok version. This Cheesy Fiesta Potato recipe on TikTok is so similar to the fan-favorite item, here's how to make it once the official T-Bell potatoes vanish for good.

Taco Bell announced some major changes to its menu on Friday, July 17, which includes the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes getting the chop. Starting on Thursday, Aug. 13, Taco Bell customers won't be able to grab the cheesy potatoes off of T-Bell's Cravings Value Menu. If you're bummed about it, you can try this TikTok recipe to make up for the loss.

TikTok user Hajar Larbah, @moribyan, decided to make a copycat recipe with a twist. On Wednesday, July 22, Larbah uploaded the video to TikTok following the announcement that the cheese-coated potatoes would soon be vanishing from the menu. To make the potatoes, you'll need to have some Idaho potatoes on hand, as well as some common spices, cheese, green onions, and jalapenos.

To start, you'll peel and chop five Idaho potatoes. Then, preheat your oven to 450-degrees Fahrenheit. Get out a baking tray, line it with parchment paper, and spread the potatoes pieces on the sheet. Next, measure out a teaspoon each of chili powder, garlic powder, and dried coriander and empty them directly onto the tray with your potatoes. Add one-half of a teaspoon each of cumin, paprika, oregano, and salt to the tray, too, along with a quarter-teaspoon of onion powder. Then, add 3 tablespoons of vegetable oil and toss all of the ingredients together to make sure the potatoes are coated evenly.

Once you are ready, put them in the oven and bake for 45 minutes, tossing the potatoes again halfway through for an even, crispy bake. When they're done, take the potatoes out of the oven and put them on a plate. While @moribyan doesn't mention letting them cool, take a few minutes if you think the potatoes feel too hot to start assembling. Next, top them off with some nacho cheese sauce and sour cream. You can also add some chopped cilantro and jalapeño slices for some additional spice.

While you may not be able to get the official Taco Bell Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, this hack will help you make them at home.