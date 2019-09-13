If you were considering a Riverdale-inspired Betty and Jughead couples costume for Halloween 2019, you're in luck because, despite the rumors, Bughead may not be dead after all. In a recent interview with Coveteur, Lili Reinhart was asked about her Halloween costume plans, and she hinted that she and her boyfriend have a TV duo in mind — her boyfriend, of course, being Cole Sprouse. "I think I’m leaning in towards a character for Halloween," she revealed. "I think I’m going to do it with my boyfriend, Cole." Oh, really?

Though I have no idea what TV duo Reinhart has in mind (or whether this actually counts as confirmation that the breakup rumors earlier this summer were never true), I do know that their Riverdale characters always make for the perfect dress-up duo. Jughead is a creature of habit and can almost always be found wearing a fur-lined denim jacket, plaid shirt, and his trademark beanie. Betty, however, has too many iconic looks to count, though if she's not in her River Vixens uniform, she usually steps out in a sweater worn over a collared shirt and a high ponytail. But one of my favorite looks from these two has to be their outfits from "Chapter Ten: The Lost Weekend."

The CW You may have forgotten about this epic episode (it was in the show's first season after all), so let me set the scene for you. It's Jughead's birthday, and he is not a birthday person. Regardless, Betty learns that her new boyfriend's birthday is coming up and decides to throw him a surprise party. Archie's parents are out of town, so he volunteers to host — and let everyone raid his parents' liquor cabinet. Things get... a little out of hand, to say the least. But aside from the hilarious party antics, the best part of the episode is Betty's sweater, worn to celebrate her beanie-loving honey. Aw.

The CW The actual sweater worn by Betty (which she later wears again in "Chapter Fifty-One: Big Fun," because this outfit is just too good not to repeat) is Alice + Olivia's Nikia Crown Sweater. Unfortunately, the sweater is sold out everywhere and — oh, yeah — retails for over $200, so that's out. I'd suggest going with a look-a-like sweater alternative instead, which you can pair with the following: Gray Crown Sweater, $20, Amazon

White Oxford Shirt, $15, Amazon

Black Skinny Jeans, $29, Amazon

Beige Ankle Boots, $29, Amazon Slick your hair back into a high ponytail, put on some (fake) pearl earrings, and you're Betty Cooper! For bonus points, spend the night carrying around a birthday cake.

The CW Though not quite as iconic, Jughead's outfit in this episode is still very on-point with his brand. You can transform yourself into Betty's brooding bae with just the beanie alone, but if really want to nail his look, I'd recommend going with the following: Gray Beanie, $17, Amazon

Gray Fleece-Lined Trucker Jacket, $35, Amazon

Brown T-shirt, $5, Amazon

Green Flannel Shirt, $18, Amazon

Tan Corduroy Pants, $30, Amazon Bring a notebook around with you for the night and try your best to look as moody and mysterious as possible.