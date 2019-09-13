This Betty & Jughead Couples Costume For Halloween 2019 Is Perfect For 'Riverdale' Fans
If you were considering a Riverdale-inspired Betty and Jughead couples costume for Halloween 2019, you're in luck because, despite the rumors, Bughead may not be dead after all. In a recent interview with Coveteur, Lili Reinhart was asked about her Halloween costume plans, and she hinted that she and her boyfriend have a TV duo in mind — her boyfriend, of course, being Cole Sprouse. "I think I’m leaning in towards a character for Halloween," she revealed. "I think I’m going to do it with my boyfriend, Cole." Oh, really?
Though I have no idea what TV duo Reinhart has in mind (or whether this actually counts as confirmation that the breakup rumors earlier this summer were never true), I do know that their Riverdale characters always make for the perfect dress-up duo. Jughead is a creature of habit and can almost always be found wearing a fur-lined denim jacket, plaid shirt, and his trademark beanie. Betty, however, has too many iconic looks to count, though if she's not in her River Vixens uniform, she usually steps out in a sweater worn over a collared shirt and a high ponytail. But one of my favorite looks from these two has to be their outfits from "Chapter Ten: The Lost Weekend."
You may have forgotten about this epic episode (it was in the show's first season after all), so let me set the scene for you. It's Jughead's birthday, and he is not a birthday person. Regardless, Betty learns that her new boyfriend's birthday is coming up and decides to throw him a surprise party. Archie's parents are out of town, so he volunteers to host — and let everyone raid his parents' liquor cabinet. Things get... a little out of hand, to say the least. But aside from the hilarious party antics, the best part of the episode is Betty's sweater, worn to celebrate her beanie-loving honey. Aw.
The actual sweater worn by Betty (which she later wears again in "Chapter Fifty-One: Big Fun," because this outfit is just too good not to repeat) is Alice + Olivia's Nikia Crown Sweater. Unfortunately, the sweater is sold out everywhere and — oh, yeah — retails for over $200, so that's out. I'd suggest going with a look-a-like sweater alternative instead, which you can pair with the following:
- Gray Crown Sweater, $20, Amazon
- White Oxford Shirt, $15, Amazon
- Black Skinny Jeans, $29, Amazon
- Beige Ankle Boots, $29, Amazon
Slick your hair back into a high ponytail, put on some (fake) pearl earrings, and you're Betty Cooper! For bonus points, spend the night carrying around a birthday cake.
Though not quite as iconic, Jughead's outfit in this episode is still very on-point with his brand. You can transform yourself into Betty's brooding bae with just the beanie alone, but if really want to nail his look, I'd recommend going with the following:
- Gray Beanie, $17, Amazon
- Gray Fleece-Lined Trucker Jacket, $35, Amazon
- Brown T-shirt, $5, Amazon
- Green Flannel Shirt, $18, Amazon
- Tan Corduroy Pants, $30, Amazon
Bring a notebook around with you for the night and try your best to look as moody and mysterious as possible.
Bughead may be a classic, but with this look, you and your SO are sure to go home with the best costume award. Feel free to thank me later.