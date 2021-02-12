Galentine's Day may look a lot different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of attending big group dinners and parties mask-free, you might find yourself chatting with friends over Zoom miles away from each other or only meeting up with a handful of your closest besties while socially distancing. The situation isn't ideal, but as long as everyone's safe, that's all that matters. Besides, there's one thing that won't change: Having an awesome party playlist. Whether you're seeing your loved ones virtually or in person, this 2021 Galentine's day playlist is sure to get everyone hyped.

2020 may have been a dumpster fire of a year, but it was filled with a lot of good music, especially empowering female collaborations, like Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga's "Rain On Me," Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé's "Savage Remix," and Saweetie and Doja Cat's "Best Friend." Girl groups BLACKPINK and Little Mix also dominated with their respective records THE ALBUM and Confetti. The same year, Selena Gomez also made her highly-anticipated comeback with Rare — her first album since 2015.

All these amazing women proved the pandemic couldn't stop them from giving fans good music, so if you're in need of a Galentine's Day playlist, here are 12 songs that will get you and your besties hyped.

1. Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande's "Rain On Me" There's no question "Rain On Me" was one of the ultimate team-ups of 2020. Grande and Lady Gaga just mesh so well together, and the lyrics never fail to get everyone up and dancing!

2. Saweetie & Doja Cats "Best Friend" With lyrics like, "That’s my best friend, she a real bad b*tch/ Drive her own car, she don’t need no Lyft," Saweetie and Doja Cat's "Best Friend" is a song you totally need at any girls' night.

3. Meghan Thee Stallion & Beyoncé's "Savage Remix" "Savage Remix" is a total banger, so it's a must for any party playlist.

4. Lizzo's "Good As Hell" Lizzo's "Good As Hell" is a feel-good anthem that will have all your besties singing along.

5. Ariana Grande & Victoria Monét's "Monopoly" Grande and Victoria Monét's "Monopoly" lyrics referencing their real-life friendship are so playful, making it a perfect song pick for a night with your friends.

6. BLACKPINK's "Pretty Savage" You can't have a Galentine's Day playlist without some BLACKPINK. "Pretty Savage" — a track off their 2020 debut record THE ALBUM — is all about owning who you and your friends are and never giving in to haters.

7. Selena Gomez's "Look At Her Now" Gomez's "Look At Her Now" serves as both a post-breakup anthem and a girls' anthem, so what better way to celebrate being single than blasting this at your Galentine's Day party.

8. Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, & Miley Cyrus' "Don't Call Me Angel" "Don't Call Me Angel" is about being better off on your own than with bad company, making it another song perfect for single ladies. "Say my name with a little respect/ All my girls successful, and you're just our guest," the trio sings on the track.

9. Lizzo's "Like A Girl" "Like a Girl" carries a negative connotation to some people, but here, Lizzo uses the phrase to show how strong girls are.

10. Chloe X Halle's "Do It" Chloe and Halle's "Do It" is all about spending time with friends and not worrying about your love life. "I'm just with the crew/ We ain't out here looking for boo'/ Cause some nights be better with you/ It's a 'homies only' kind of mood," the duo sings.

11. Little Mix's "Confetti" Little Mix's "Confetti" is about your friends helping you get over your ex, so it might be a good song pick if anyone you know is facing the post-break up blues. "Got all my friends here with me/ And I don't need ya, I don't need ya," the group sings.

12. Megan Thee Stallion & Normani's "Diamonds" Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion and Normani's "Diamonds," is about not needing anyone by your side but your bestie. The duo sings, "Broke up with my ex/ Dumped him in the text/ Would wish you the best, but I already left/Date night with my b*tches/ Gettin' real twisted."