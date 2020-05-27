DoorDash and Sweetgreen are partnering up for delivery so you can grab a customized salad without leaving your couch. To celebrate the new partnership, the two companies are offering this 2020 DoorDash promo code for Sweetgreen, which you can redeem for $5 off your order. Here's what to do to snag a discount on your delivery order.

Sweetgreen officially became a DoorDash partner nationwide as of Wednesday, May 27. To celebrate, starting May 27 through Tuesday, June 2, you can get $5 off of any plate from Sweetgreen with the DoorDash promo code "SGPLATES". The new plates menu options launched to Sweetgreen's menu in April, and include six meal choices. You can get the discount on any of the Plates options with the DoorDash promo deal, but keep in mind that the promo code only works for those menu items.

To place your order, you'll need to log into your DoorDash account on the app or the website and enter the promo code "SGPLATES" before completing your checkout. The promotion is only good for one order per customer during the promo period. Plates include Sweetgreen's Herby Fish and Rice, Chicken Chimichurri, Hot Honey Chicken, Miso Chicken and Cauli Rice, Tofu Steak and Sweet Potatoes, and Shroomy Asada.

Sweetgreen is now also part of DoorDash's DashPass, which gets you unlimited $0 delivery fees on orders over $12, for $9.99 a month if you're looking to snag extra savings on food delivery.

As of Wednesday, May 27 DoorDash's coronavirus response makes it easy to get no-contact delivery. All orders placed on the app are automatically set to a "no-contact" or “leave at the door," and you can include extra instructions if you'd like the order placed somewhere other than your doorstep. To make sure you're following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations — which are current as of Monday, May 11 — you should order delivery and limit in-person contact when possible. After receiving your order, "wash your hands or use hand sanitizer." If for some reason, a delivery cannot be left outside your house, make sure you maintain a six-foot distance from the delivery person.

Take advantage of the $5 off promo code for Sweetgreen and use it on a Plates item of your choice between May 27 and June 2.

