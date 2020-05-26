It's time to skip the lines when ordering takeout. DoorDash recently launched a new feature for pick-up orders to make the process more efficient for customers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Here's how to use DoorDash's new location-sharing pickup feature so you can say good riddance to long waits at the curb.

DoorDash launched an update to its pickup feature on Wednesday, May 20. The update gives you the ability to share your location while the DoorDash app is running so restaurant employees are notified when you're approaching the restaurant. The location-sharing update ensures that your food will be ready when you arrive.

Using the pickup feature is simple. First, you'll need to make sure you have the DoorDash app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play. After you open the app, you'll need to either sign in to your existing DoorDash account or sign up for a new account. Then, you can select the Pickup icon on the bottom bar, next to the Delivery icon. You'll be asked to turn on location services to set your address.

Once you're on the Pickup page, you'll see a list of the available restaurants near your location that are open for pickup. If you tap on a restaurant, you'll see the menu as well as extra information about ordering, such as how much time it'll take for an order to be ready for pickup and the distance of the spot from your location. You can also toggle to the Delivery option if you change your mind and would like to have your food delivered to you instead.

After you've made your order, the app will notify you when it's time to begin heading over to the restaurant so that your meal is ready when you arrive. There's no extra fee when you place an order through pickup.

DoorDash launched Pickup in 2018 so that customers could order takeout without added delivery fees. The company has on-boarded thousands of merchants nationwide onto the feature, giving you plenty of options when you're looking to grab a bite.

Remember to follow the CDC's guidance for running essential errands as of May 11 when heading out to pick up your meal. The CDC recommends people wear a face covering over their nose and mouth, limit unnecessary trips, maintain at least a six-foot distance, and wash hands or sanitize after handling a pick-up order.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’ spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.