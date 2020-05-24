Get ready to enjoy a takeout meal from your favorite restaurant without the hassle of waiting in line. DoorDash's new pickup feature makes things more convenient for customers who want to order takeout and have their food ready upon arrival. Here are the details on the company's new pickup feature so you can satisfy your cravings at home.

DoorDash unveiled its new pickup feature on Wednesday, May 20 to ease the wait time for customers ordering online and to make the takeout process more efficient during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Here's how the new feature works: if you opt-in to share your location while the DoorDash app is running, the restaurant employees will be notified when you're approaching the restaurant. That means your order will be ready to pick up when you arrive, and you'll no longer have to wait at the curb for too long.

To use DoorDash's Pickup, you'll need to first download the app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play. Once you've opened the app, all you'll need to do is toggle to the Pickup button at the top of the app and you'll see the available restaurants you can order from. After you've perused the menu and placed your order, the app will notify you when it's time to start heading over to the restaurant so that your food will be ready when you arrive. To top it off, there's no extra cost when you're ordering food through pickup.

DoorDash launched Pickup in 2018 so that customers could order ahead and pickup their food without added delivery fees. Thousands of merchants nationwide have been on-boarded to DoorDash's Pickup so that you can choose from all your favorite spots. With restaurant takeout on the rise during the pandemic, DoorDash has become handier than ever for anyone looking to safely grab a restaurant-quality meal quickly. The new location-sharing update to Pickup promises to make the process even easier by virtually alerting servers when a customer has parked outside.

With so many popular restaurants to choose from, it's time skip the lines and indulge in a comforting meal.