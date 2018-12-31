Before I begin, let me just say that an eclipse is powerful, intense, and transformative. No matter how hopeful or positive they may feel, it would be doing the cosmic phenomenon a disservice if I called it an easy experience. Change — even good change — is often difficult to get used to at first, but even with all this in mind, it should come as no surprise that these zodiac signs will have the best solar eclipse in Capricorn 2019: Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn. Whether one of these zodiac signs are your rising sign or your sun sign, you're bound to feel empowered by the astrological energy as of late.

Activating the Capricorn-Cancer axis, this solar eclipse will call attention to the way you function in the public sphere and the way you get out of your comfort zone to build something outside of yourself. This is a new beginning of independence, self-sufficiency, and understanding what you're capable of when you put in the hard work. You may be met with situations that force you to shed your skin and move on. Becoming an adult is something that is often met with resistance, but is there any greater feeling than knowing how far you've come? With a solar eclipse in Capricorn, it would be more painful to remain the same than to grow.

Taurus: This Could Be The Beginning Of A Beautiful Journey

You know that excited feeling you get when you know you're about to travel? You pack your bags, head for the airport, and your stomach is filled with butterflies because you know you're about to have the experience of a lifetime. If I could describe how this solar eclipse might feel for you, it would be just that.

Taking place in your ninth house of adventure and open-mindedness, this solar eclipse is all about leaving behind routine and monotony for the sake of spontaneity. You truly never know where life is headed, and instead of letting that thought fill you with dread, it's time to surrender to just how beautiful and unexpected each day can be. You're about to meet new people, visit new places, and be transformed.

Virgo: It's Clear That 2019 Is Gonna Be Such A Fun Year

Is there any better feeling than pure, unadulterated joy? How about the feeling you get when artistic inspiration drops in on you like a magical gift from the muses? On this solar eclipse, you're taking your first steps on a path filled with color, music, movement, and the opportunity to experience it all.

It's time for you to express yourself, which I know isn't always easy for you, Virgo. Set aside the over-analysis, the order, and the rationale, because your inner-child is begging to be set free to interact with the universe. Don't think about results, judgments, or standards. Right now, all that matters is you enjoying yourself. Really, it's that simple.

Capricorn: You'll Become Stronger Than You've Ever Been

While this solar eclipse will most likely affect you more than any other sign in the zodiac, it has the power to truly help you make leaps and bounds. This eclipse is asking you to let go of your former self to make way for the person you're becoming. I know this sounds dramatic, but in order for you to prosper and grow, it's vital that you close the book on situations in your life that have no room in the future. You can keep your memories close, but don't let the decisions you made in the past dictate what's yet to come.

While things might feel strange right now, you're growing at an incredibly rapid rate. Just hold on tight and trust yourself.