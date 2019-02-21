There are very few things in this world that I love more than a solid Barack Obama sighting. Whether he's busy praising his gorgeous, intelligent wife, living it up on a remote beach in his Hawaiian hometown, or if he's simply filling up his car with gas, I will never not be totally and utterly moved by his sheer existence. And if you haven't already seen these videos of Barack Obama at a Duke-North Carolina basketball game, you definitely need to. The crowd is so hyped, and TBH, I would be too.

On Wednesday, Feb. 20, former President Barack Obama attended a Duke University versus University of North Carolina basketball game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, according to CBS Sports. And as you could probably imagine, the crowd was going absolutely bananas. Obama looked thrilled as can be, as he doled out endless amounts of high fives, shook some hands, introduced himself, and — of course — got in on any and all possible photo opps for some sweet, sweet 'Grams.

Make sure to take a look at some of the footage from the rare and unexpected Obama appearance, below. If you're as big a fan of the 44th U.S. president as I am, you will definitely be glad you did.

OK I don't know about you, but if I were sitting in the stands that night, and Barack Obama was suddenly right in front of me, I would be crying hysterically. He will always and forever be my hero.

Anyway, in addition to all of the sick video footage, a ton of photos were also taken (because how could you resist posting Barack Obama to your 'gram Story?!). If you haven't already done so, take a look at the shots people took, below. He looks so incredibly happy, and seeing his wholesome face will definitely warm your heart to no end.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

UGH wow, I'm totally fan-girling right now, and for real, I can't help myself. Even though the Duke Blue Devils fell to the North Carolina Tar Heels 88-72 on Wednesday night, it seemed like Duke fans still had a reason to smile.

Anyway, When Obama isn't busy charming college basketball fans, he keeps himself busy being the sweetest hubby ever to the one and only former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama. And if you didn't already see Barack Obama's Valentine's Day tweet to Michelle, it's so sweet. On V-Day, the former President took to Twitter to share an old photo of him and Michelle, with the caption:

Happy Valentine’s Day to the extraordinarily smart, beautiful, funny, one and only @MichelleObama. It’s true; she does get down to Motown.

OK that's it: I'm in love. Obama never fails to totally wow me, whether he's greeting fans at a college basketball game, or if he's being the sweet, loving husband that the former FLOTUS and strong-armed legend (obviously) deserves. If I were at that legendary sporting event, there's no doubt in my mind that I would be going totally wild (so it's probably for the best that I wasn't actually there), but the footage will definitely get me through the rest of this week. The bottom line of all of this is: Obama, we love you, please keep doing you.