I don't want to completely ruin your Saturday afternoon, but I have some pretty devastating news. For some reason, Zayn Malik got rid of every single one of his Instagram pictures. If you're worried right now, you're not alone. These tweets about Zayn Malik deleting his Instagram photos show that everyone is panicking.

Maybe you expected this balmy spring Saturday to consist of bottomless mimosas with your friends. Or, there's a chance that you were planning on taking a walk in the park with your family. But nope, Saturday is officially cancelled, because Zayn deleted all of his IG photos. I know for a fact that my day is now going to mostly involve a lot of sweating, and even more panicking... Yikes.

I have so many questions, I don't even know where to start. What's going to happen to all of Zayn's gloriously handsome selfies? Or what about all of his old couple photos with Gigi? Where am I going to be able to find all of his old 1D pics, and what am I going to do when I can't sleep at night? But most importantly, why in hell would Zayn do this to his beloved fans? Sadly, there aren't too many answers out there at this moment in time. It does help to know, however, that I'm not the only one freaking out about this. As expected, Twitter is currently in mass hysteria, which you can see from the Tweets below. Fans are so horrified.

There are some positive fans in the Twittersphere, on the other hand, that aren't totally anxious RN. And honestly, more power to them. Some of these half-glass-full fans are thinking that some big news is about to drop... like maybe he's rebranding, or that (ideally) he'll be releasing some new music in the forseeable future. TBH, I really hope they're right. Here's to wishing for the absolute best. I really just want these theories to be true.

The idea that Zayn may have just deleted his photos because he's planning on releasing new music — or changing his image — actually isn't completely out of the question. In fact, it's been done before. If you recall, Taylor Swift did the same thing before she ended up releasing her badass 2017 album, Reputation. After her relatively devastating breakup with Calvin Harris, the "22" singer went totally silent on social media, which led to a very similar widespread panic. But after taking a break for a while, the singer then broke out with a new album, and as well as a totally new vibe. Many have noticed, also on a similar note, that all of this is happening shortly after Zayn's split with model ex-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid. Is this post-breakup hiatus just a coincidence? I think — er, hope — not.

I apologize for being the bearer of bad news, because I know Zayn's blank Instagram page might have somewhat ruined your day. Even though I don't know how or why this happened, my fingers are crossed that it leads to a new brand image, or even better, a new album. Whether Zayn decided to do it because he was in a creative rut, or if it's due to his recent breakup, Zayn might have just needed a little time to think, and that's OK. If that's the case, I'm totally here for it. Taylor did the same thing, and her latest album was total fire. In the meantime, though, I'm holding memories of his IG close to my heart.