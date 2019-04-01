Umm...Believe me when I say, denim underpants are definitely the number one thing I didn't expect to see trending in 2019, but here we are. That said, not everyone is feeling the look, as these tweets about Y/Project's denim panties make that clear. The brand's pricey panties are undeniably bold (And most likely as uncomfortable as the thought of them make me feel.), and the Internet for once feels fashion might have taken things a little too far. Let's just say this clothing item has a lot of Twitter users' panties in a bunch — their traditional, non-denim panties, thank you very much.

A lot of high-end fashion brands don't design with the everyday consumer in mind, and sometimes, the piece that makes it onto the runway or into a stylish magazine shoot are never meant to be shopped by the majority. That said, brand Y/Project recently dropped a piece no one saw coming, and TBH, no one really asked for. It's almost like they saw that photo of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in their head-to-toe jean ensembles, saw the Internet singing their praises and celebrating "all denim everything," and took the everything part a little too literally.

You know the photo I'm talking about, right?

Mark J Terrill/AP/Shutterstock

Do you think Spears and Timberlake had these babies on underneath?

I have so many questions. Are these shorts or underwear, and do I need to wear real underwear underneath to protect against chafing? I shouldn't have to worry about this sort of thing on a Monday morning, people. Or at any point, for that matter.

Twitter users raised another important question: When and where is one even supposed to wear these?

Some of my favorite responses referenced potential "hoe-down" events or dates with cowboy boyfriends. Twitter, you slay me. But I still won't buy the damn janties (Jeans + Panties).

My girl Barb was asking all the right questions, though:

According to Y/Project's Instagram, yes, you can totally wear a belt, Barb:

One Twitter user wanted to believe the look was an April Fools' Day joke, but alas, it's real as can be.

Youtube star Safiya Nygaard, who has created multiple videos on strange denim trends, was quick to point out the potential for chafe:

Did you see that price tag? Oh yes, honey — these babies retail for over $300. I know.

Y/Project Navy Denim Panties $315 Ssense Buy Now

Twitter's consensus? It's a hard no:

Some even dubbed the trend completely unforgivable:

And yet, they're selling like hotcakes, and apparently, some sizes are sold out:

How Twitter is reacting to anyone that likes the janties:

Listen, I'm all for a new denim trend, be it a fun wide-leg silhouette or a studded accent or detail, but this is just too much for me. That said, I'm willing to place bets that at least one, if not more, of my favorite celebrities will be rocking these as part of an all-denim look at Coachella this year. And even though a hatred for the janties burns deep inside me, I'll still like the photo on Instagram. I just can't help myself.