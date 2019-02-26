27 Coachella Party Captions, Because Your #Lewk Deserves The Spotlight

Grab your sequined fanny pack and hair glitter, because Coachella 2019 is right around the corner. Most of us have seen the photos of Coachella fashion making a statement on social media, and there's no doubt that it's the festival to be at once spring rolls around. People flock to the desert to live it up with their best friends, and see their favorite artists perform live. There's no better feeling than singing your heart out with your friends by your side, and that's why Coachella is the ultimate bucket list experience. It's the perfect way to ring in this blooming time of year. These Coachella party captions for Instagram capture all the best festival vibes, so be sure to snap away.

Imagine standing in a crowd of thousands as you all chant the lyrics to your favorite hits. The sun is shining, and you're surrounded by likeminded festival-goers who just want to have a good time. You're rocking your festival #lewk and making the most of every moment, because Coachella only happens once a year. Sounds like a dream come true, right? Well, that's because it is.

It's your opportunity to party it up, whether you plan to party at the festival or host your own Coachella-themed event. This might just be one of the best highlights of your year, and you'll want the pictures to prove it.

1. "I wanna take you away. Let's escape into the music. DJ, let it play." — Rihanna, "Don't Stop The Music"

2. "I wanna scream and shout and let it all out. And scream and shout and let it out." — will.i.am and Britney Spears, "Scream & Shout"

3. "Can this weekend never end?"

4. "When your mood matches your butterfly clips."

5. "Singing these songs out loud with the best friends around town."

6. "Falling in love with Coachella, one song at a time."

7. "With grace in your heart and flowers in your hair." — Mumford and Sons, "After the Storm"

8. "Losing ourselves in the sound of the music and the soul of the crowd."

9. "See you in the desert, baby."

10. "Rocking my best festival #lewk."

11. "It's the most wonderful time of the year: Coachella weekend."

12. "Destination Coachella."

13. "Gonna be dancing at Coachella-ella-ella. Eh, eh, eh."

14. "'Tis the season to be dancing."

15. "Festival season forever, please."

16. "Ready to shake my bass."

17. "Someone told me there's a girl out there. With love in her eyes and flowers in her hair." — Led Zeppelin, "Going to California"

18. "Going where the dreamers go."

19. "When your hot pink hair matches your vibes."

20. "Outside the tents, on the festival grounds. As the air began to cool, and the sun went down. My soul swooned." — Vampire Weekend, "Ya Hey"

21. "This music makes my heart sing."

22. "I feel most alive during Coachella weekend."

23. "Paradise found."

24. "Twirling into Coachella."

25. "You're my favorite song." — Demi Lovato, "You're My Favorite Song"

26. "Pulling out my flower crown for the best weekend of the year."

27. "Crushing on Coachella."