So, you want to start a travel blog? You're not alone, and it's easy to see why you'd want to start sharing your journey abroad with the world. You've set off on an adventure to study in another country, and a blog is one of the best ways for you to capture the whole experience. You'll learn so much about life in a different country, meet so many incredible people, and make amazing memories throughout the process. Blogging will provide a way to record your favorite moments. So, here's how to start a travel blog when you're studying abroad, because you'll be so glad that you did.

You've probably stumbled across travel blogs that filled you with a sense of wanderlust and inspiration to see the world. The pictures left you in awe, and the stories made you feel like you were there. If you find yourself wanting to share your own travel experiences on a blog, then why not give it a try? Your loved ones will be able to read a play-by-play of your most memorable moments, and you'll always look back on your study abroad trip with fond memories. If that sounds like fun to you, then this article will help you get started.

1 Journal Your Daily Experiences In The Most Creative Way hey_ciara on Instagram What's a blog without content? Blogging is all about sharing your experiences online, so it helps to start recording them ASAP. You can share photos, write long-form articles, or even create a micro-blog that will capture your travels. There's no right or wrong way to blog, so it's up to you to tap into your creativity. Record your experiences — big and small — so that you can be prepared to sit down and plug them into your blog whenever you're ready. Details are everything!

2 Choose The Right Platform For You hey_ciara on Instagram Once you decide on the type of stories you want to share with your family and friends, you'll be ready to post them on your blog. At this point, it's important to choose a platform that best suits your needs. Would you like to base your blog around all of your weekend trips? Do you plan on keeping it strictly food-related, or would you rather focus on your daily #lewks heading to class? Your answer to this question will help you choose from a variety of different blogging platforms.

3 There's No Time To Start Like The Present hey_ciara on Instagram The key to starting your own blog is simply being inspired by an experience, and jotting down your ideas. This may sound like a no-brainer, but in the beginning, it's a lot simpler than you'd think. Things don't have to be absolutely perfect, and you certainly don't have to have it all figured out. Your photography, writing, and voice will improve with practice. Once you start your blog, you'll be able to build up momentum that will sustain you for the long run. There's no better feeling than hitting the publish button on your first blog post. Each future post will be an incentive to finish the next one.