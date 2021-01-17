WandaVision has finally arrived on Disney+, and it's unlike anything Marvel fans have ever seen before. The show centers on Avengers characters Wanda Maximoff (AKA the Scarlet Witch) and Vision, who suddenly find themselves in a sitcom-esque suburban utopia where nothing is as it seems. It's shaping up to be one of the MCU's most daring and surprising projects yet, and these tweets about WandaVision's premiere episodes poke fun at all of its delightful weirdness.

Warning: Spoilers for WandaVision Season 1, Episodes 1 and 2 follow. Although Thanos killed Vision back in 2019's Avengers: Infinity War, WandaVision opens in a mysterious retro universe where the married couple have just relocated to the idyllic community of Westview. Each of the first two episodes put a superpowered spin on a classic sitcom: Episode 1 paid homage to I Love Lucy as Wanda and Vision scrambled to host a dinner party without revealing their powers, while Episode 2 took inspiration from Bewitched as the couple tried to blend in at a neighborhood talent show.

Even so, there was clearly something more sinister happening under the surface, as figures from the outside world started to interfere with Wanda and Vision's fantasy. It's unclear whether Wanda is creating this alternate reality as a way of grieving her lost love, or someone has trapped the two of them there. Either way, the setup made for a fun, complex introduction to WandaVision that had viewers buzzing. Soon after the first two episodes dropped on Friday, Jan. 15, Marvel fans took to Twitter to joke and theorize about all of the show's memorable moments.

Some viewers also made light of what really happened to the couple in Infinity War, as opposed to their idealized life in the show.

Many devoted Marvel fans also wasted no time in developing theories about what's really going on in the show as a whole, analyzing easter eggs like the episodes' vintage commercials and guessing what role Wanda herself is playing in creating this alternate world.

No matter what ends up happening, fans are clearly ready to watch the show's sitcom mystery unravel further now that the MCU is finally back in full force.

New WandaVision episodes hit Disney+ on Fridays.