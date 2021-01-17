After 2020 went by with no new Marvel releases, the cinematic universe is finally back, and its new Disney+ show WandaVision has fans scrambling to piece together every MCU Easter egg. The show begins as a mystery, with longtime Avengers characters Wanda/Scarlet Witch and Vision living in a suburban sitcom world with seemingly no memory of how they got there. But their wedded bliss was thrown into question throughout the show's first few episodes, particularly in a creepy moment where a beekeeper suddenly emerged from a utility cover in the street at the end of Episode 2. Fans will have to wait to find out what's really going on, but these theories about the WandaVision beekeeper could explain everything.

Warning: Spoilers for WandaVision Season 1, Episode 2 follow. The beekeeper's strange appearance offered the strongest hint yet about what's really going on in Wanda and Vision's fractured new reality thanks to the strange symbol on the back of the mysterious figure's hazmat suit. It featured a circular logo that eagle-eyed Marvel fans will recognize as the logo for S.W.O.R.D., S.H.I.E.L.D.'s sister agency. The title stands for "Sentient Weapon Observation Response Division."

S.W.O.R.D. definitely seems to be the agency monitoring Wanda and Vision, since their logo also appeared on a notebook at the end of Episode 1 when the camera pulled back to reveal someone watching the couple on an old TV. The image also showed up on the red toy helicopter that mysteriously crashes into Wanda's black-and-white world. But S.H.I.E.L.D. is basically nonexistent at this point in the MCU, and Wanda wasn't too happy about seemingly recognizing the beekeeper (she simply said "no" and rewound the scene using her reality-altering powers... or someone else rewound it).

Another guess is that the figure might have ties to an evil organization from the comics known as A.I.M. (Advanced Idea Mechanics), who attempted to take over the world using technology. The group had henchmen who wore yellow hazmat suits with a window on the hood, just like the guy who showed up in WandaVision. Sure he has a S.W.O.R.D. logo on his suit, but if the terrorist group Hydra once infiltrated S.H.I.E.L.D., who's to say A.I.M. hasn't done something similar?

Another clue linking the beekeeper to A.I.M. is the commercial that played in Episode 2 advertising Strucker watches. This referenced Wolfgang von Strucker, the evil Hydra scientist who gave Wanda and her brother Pietro their superpowers in Avengers: Age of Ultron. But in the original comics, his character actually founded A.I.M.

So, could A.I.M. be messing with Wanda's mind while posing as S.W.O.R.D.? Or could the beekeeper even be Swarm, a Spider-Man villain whose entire body is made up of sentient bees? It certainly seemed telling that a bunch of bees were seen buzzing around this mystery person.

Fans will have to wait to find out what's really going on with the beekeeper in future episodes of WandaVision, which hit Disney+ on Fridays.