At this point, it seems that the line between fiction and reality has really started to blur. Well, these tweets about Trump's Game of Thrones poster at a Cabinet meeting on Jan. 2 prove that point even further. Winter may be coming, but drama is definitely right here.

It's officially 2019, also known as the upcoming series finale of Game of Thrones. Even though the Season 8 premiere doesn't start until April, fans are eagerly waiting to see what unfolds. But if you can't wait to se who ends up on the Iron Throne, don't worry, because there's enough political drama right here. On Wednesday, Jan. 2, photos surfaced of President Donald Trump attending a Cabinet meeting with fellow political leaders. Seems pretty normal right? Well, it's what was on the table that drew everyone's attention, namely the huge 'Sanctions Are Coming' poster featuring a full size body image of President Trump, in a clear parody of the Game of Thrones font (not to mention its semi-official tagline). Truth be told, I feel a little bit bad for those eager GOT fans. This may have drained some of the excitement a bit.

While Trump probably meant the poster, which he previously shared in tweet form back in November, to sound ominous, it mostly just comes off as... confusing? Not to mention, it raises a lot of questions about if Trump has ever watched the show. While (spoilers) the epic fantasy program does include a massive wall to keep out the ice-zombie White Walkers, the finale of Season 7 showed that it wasn't particularly effective after the Walkers and their new pet ice zombie dragon busted the wall down to invade Westeros. So, if Trump is trying to relate his border wall to the Game of Thrones Wall, that might not be the best metaphor. If I were him, I might take some "executive time" to catch up on the most recent season. The White House did not respond to Elite Daily's questions on the subject, including whether Trump is familiar with the content of Game of Thrones.

Since these photos surfaced, both GOT fans and non-GOT fans couldn't help but point out the irony through some hilarious, and valid, tweets.

Of course, this isn't the first time this poster has made an appearance. In November 2018, Trump tweeted that very image with no caption added, but as a promotion to reimpose sanctions on Iran that were lifted by President Barack Obama. (Hence, the "Sanctions Are Coming" quote that makes slightly less sense two months on.) But the TV company behind the hit show was not too pleased with the meme. Later that day, HBO released a statement addressing Trump's Game of Thrones related poster, and his use of the show's popular "Winter Is Coming" slogan.

"We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes," the statement said.

Despite HBO's professional statement, this is the 21st century, and nothing can happen without a little bit of shade. So, that day, HBO took to Twitter to subtly address Trump's poster again, but this time it was on the petty side. To be real, I personally loved it.

Seeing as this is the second time Trump has unveiled that poster, it makes one wonder, where does he store it? Perhaps it's secretly hanging somewhere in the Oval Office, or along the hallways in the White House. Clearly he saves it for special occasions, and apparently a cabinet meeting warrants it to be showcased.

As Trump continues to insist on funding a $5 billion border wall between the United States and Mexico, the partial government shutdown enters into its 11th day. At this point, the similarities between Game of Thrones and the United States' political game are almost uncanny.

So, this begs the question: will 2020 be our Season 8 finale? We'll just have to tune in and find out.