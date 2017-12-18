These Tweets About Timing Songs For New Year's Eve Prove We All Want New Beginnings

This year has put us through the ringer, but that doesn't mean we're losing hope for 2018. In fact, people are more than ready to kiss these past 12 months goodbye, and the latest Twitter trend proves it. These tweets about timing songs for New Year's Eve mean we're ready for all good things once the clock strikes midnight.

There are certain essentials for a NYE celebration: a cute dress, a little bubbly, and of course, some tunes. But partiers aren't just letting their Spotify lists play in the background of their get-together. A bunch of clever cleavers thought about their go-to song, its most memorable part, and how exactly said part can play at the stroke of midnight. People want to narrate their evenings as if they're living in a movie, and why not? This is the time to do it.

The brilliant idea started to make the rounds on social media, and people were ending their tweets with, "Start your 2018 off right." A myriad of suggestions poured in. No matter the genre, it seems there is a little something for everyone. If you, too, want to start your 2018 off right, it's time to get planning (the champagne jello shots can wait).

For those who love Lady Gaga, listen up.

if you play "A-YO" by Lady Gaga at exactly 11:59:59 pm on new years eve, you go into the new year with her saying "here we go". Start 2018 off right! — (@averiekonrad) #

If Fall Out Boy is your jam, you're in luck.

Sending a shout-out to my roommate Tricia who needs to participate in this.

if you play "champion" by fall out boy at 11:59:30 on new year's eve, you'll be able to sing "and I'm back with a madness" at exactly midnight. start 2018 off the right way. — (@trohley) #

Love 1D and co? Here's what to do.

if you play 'clouds' by one direction on december 31st at 11:57:11 the line 'here we go again' will drop just as the clock strikes midnight. start off your 2018 right. — (@stylesfiicker) #

If you start listening to "Only Angel" by @Harry_Styles on December 31st at 11:59:06, the transition in the song will be perfectly synced with the switch from 2017 to 2018 at midnight. Start your year off the right way! X — (@foronlystyles) #

if you play 'the tide' by niall horan on december 31st at 11:58:47 the line 'oh no, get ready. i feel it coming its coming again' will play right as the clock strikes midnight. start off your new year right. — (@irishbabenjh) #

If heavy metal is the key to your heart, Disturbed's the way to go.

Gotta get down with the sickness, you know?

if you play "down with the sickness" by disturbed at exactly 11:59:29 on new year's eve, the first "oh ahahahah" will play exactly at midnight...start your 2018 off right:)) — (@cadymarie9) #

Give Regina Spektor a whirl this NYE.

If you play man of a thousand faces by Regina Spector at exactly 11:58:31 pm on new years eve you know what happens. Start your 2018 off right — (@davidcohen38) #

Miss Ariana Grande was featured in the viral tweets, too.

if you play thinking bout you by ariana grande at exactly 11:57:49 pm on december 31st then 2018 will start off with the climax of the song. start the new year right — (@grandeaddictt) #

None of us can go wrong with a little Britney.

If you play "stronger" by Britney spears at exactly 11:57:31 the key change will happen exactly at midnight. Start 2018 off right — (@christian_b7210) #

Even TV shows and movies are getting the "Start 2018 off right" treatment.

if you play season 2 episode 8 of stranger things at 11:17:04 on new year's eve, eleven will walk in the door at exactly midnight. start 2018 off right. — (@strjkingout) #

if u play the parks and recreation "pawnee rangers" episode at exactly 11:54:26 on new years eve, u can scream "treat yo self 2018" with the main characters at exactly midnight! start off your new year right filled with self love and treating urself — (@daredevllls) #

If you start watching Bridget Jones' Diary at 23:04:30pm on New Year's Eve, Mark Darcy will tell Bridget that he likes her very much just the way she is as the clock strikes midnight. Start off your 2018 right. — (@labourcoole) #

And naturally, since this is Twitter, this was of course an opportunity to throw politics into the mix.

If you start paying attention to politics around December 22nd, you'll see Mueller get fired, and Trump's impeachment will time perfectly with the new year. Start off 2018 right — (@samistroebs) #

What song will you use to ring in your first day of 2018? There's certainly a lot of pressure, and there's so much to choose from. Think wisely before making your selection because you'll have to wait a whole year before you can do it again. Have a sip of cocoa and put your thinking caps on, folks — time is of the essence.

While you're at it, it's also time to start planning your party, so let's return to those champagne jello shots. While you're watching movies with your best buds and taking in the final moments of 2017, you're going to need to snack on something, and these treats pretty much scream, "Happy New Year." Have a look at champagne Jello shot recipes and see what flavors and shapes suit your fancy (add a little strawberry if you're really anxious to get festive).

Aside from snacks, activities, and music, there is always man's best friend to make the occasion all the more enjoyable. Dogs are perhaps one of the greatest gifts we've been given, so to see them decked out in their party hats for NYE makes everything so, so worth it.

Take a look at these pups ringing in the New Year and try not to "aww."

If you weren't making New Year's plans, this will certainly inspire you to plan the perfect night.

how extra is your mom?" "well she bought my dog a new years hat and made him wear it so I could take pictures of him, for her to post — (@mattlieb20) #

Who love my puppy he's wearing a new years hat haha love my baby!! — (@official_mopee) #

Happy New Year, US East Coast! Enjoy this pic of my dog in a hat. — (@socontagious19) #

There are many ways to welcome 2018 — songs, movies, snacks — but it's most important to share the moments with the ones you love (and those with four legs and a tail). Happy New Year, everyone!

